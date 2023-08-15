Yoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio

+ 17

Rendering And 3 D Modeling: I Putu Krisnantara Putra, I Putu Raditya Manggala Hutama

Design Development: Kadek Adhi Guna Dharma

Construction Drawing: Kadek Adhi Guna Dharma

Concept Design: Valentina Gebrie

Site Analysis: Fillologus Iryono

Concept Drawing: Fillologus Iryono

Maquette: I Gusti Ngurah Gunada

Concept, Lighting, Furniture: Maria Jose Naranjo Hofmann

City: Ubud

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. The Yoga & Spa is a space designed for a family as their sacred space, celebrating the interplay between physical, mental and spiritual practices. Inspired by the fluid movements of the surrounding flora and the practice of yoga, the architecture features expressive bamboo arched frames that gracefully embrace the captivating views.

This two-story building occupies 196 m2, with a circle-shaped first floor surrounded by polished concrete walls, adorned with arched metal profile windows, and bamboo details. Within this space, three main zones offer distinct experiences. The central multifunctional area is used for massage sessions, dance classes, and art workshops, and invites relaxation and rejuvenation, with a window-framed view of the surroundings. Next to it, is the pottery area, an open space that offers a space dedicated to both creative work and teaching.

Completing the second floor, a semi-open, polished concrete bathroom with bamboo structure and stone details offers a harmonious blend of practicality and aesthetics, ensuring moments of tranquility and comfort.

An elegant spiral bamboo staircase connects to the second floor, where the Yoga Shala is located. Adopting an open-air concept, this area features striking bamboo arches that frame 360-degree panoramic views, fostering a deeper connection with the environment and nurturing a sense of compassion and appreciation. The Yoga Shala is enveloped by the natural beauty of bamboo. The ceiling stands out for its combination of black and yellow bamboo and a skylight in the center. Bamboo arches encircle the entire room, and the floor is meticulously handcrafted from bamboo strips by carpenters.

Here, the Yoga Shala becomes a sanctuary for inner exploration, where the practice of yoga harmonizes with the elements of nature. Amidst the breathtaking views of rice paddies and the lush nature of Ubud, Bali. Visitors are invited to cultivate mindfulness and balance, embracing the beauty of the natural surroundings.