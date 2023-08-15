Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Yoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio

Yoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio

Yoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio - Exterior PhotographyYoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, BeamYoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamYoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, ForestYoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Wellbeing, Wellness Interiors
Ubud, Indonesia
  • Rendering And 3 D Modeling: I Putu Krisnantara Putra, I Putu Raditya Manggala Hutama
  • Design Development: Kadek Adhi Guna Dharma
  • Construction Drawing: Kadek Adhi Guna Dharma
  • Concept Design: Valentina Gebrie
  • Site Analysis: Fillologus Iryono
  • Concept Drawing: Fillologus Iryono
  • Maquette: I Gusti Ngurah Gunada
  • Concept, Lighting, Furniture: Maria Jose Naranjo Hofmann
  • City: Ubud
  • Country: Indonesia
Yoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio - Exterior Photography
© Valentina Gebrie

Text description provided by the architects. The Yoga & Spa is a space designed for a family as their sacred space, celebrating the interplay between physical, mental and spiritual practices. Inspired by the fluid movements of the surrounding flora and the practice of yoga, the architecture features expressive bamboo arched frames that gracefully embrace the captivating views.

Yoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Valentina Gebrie
Yoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio - Image 22 of 22
Plan - Structure
Yoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, Beam
© Valentina Gebrie
Yoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Valentina Gebrie
Yoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio - Image 17 of 22
Plan - 1st Floor

This two-story building occupies 196 m2, with a circle-shaped first floor surrounded by polished concrete walls, adorned with arched metal profile windows, and bamboo details. Within this space, three main zones offer distinct experiences. The central multifunctional area is used for massage sessions, dance classes, and art workshops, and invites relaxation and rejuvenation, with a window-framed view of the surroundings. Next to it, is the pottery area, an open space that offers a space dedicated to both creative work and teaching.

Yoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio - Image 14 of 22
Detail 01
Yoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio - Image 15 of 22
Detail 02

Completing the second floor, a semi-open, polished concrete bathroom with bamboo structure and stone details offers a harmonious blend of practicality and aesthetics, ensuring moments of tranquility and comfort.

Yoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio - Exterior Photography
© Valentina Gebrie
Yoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio - Image 20 of 22
Section

An elegant spiral bamboo staircase connects to the second floor, where the Yoga Shala is located. Adopting an open-air concept, this area features striking bamboo arches that frame 360-degree panoramic views, fostering a deeper connection with the environment and nurturing a sense of compassion and appreciation. The Yoga Shala is enveloped by the natural beauty of bamboo. The ceiling stands out for its combination of black and yellow bamboo and a skylight in the center. Bamboo arches encircle the entire room, and the floor is meticulously handcrafted from bamboo strips by carpenters.

Yoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio - Exterior Photography
© Tommaso Riva
Yoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Tommaso Riva

Here, the Yoga Shala becomes a sanctuary for inner exploration, where the practice of yoga harmonizes with the elements of nature. Amidst the breathtaking views of rice paddies and the lush nature of Ubud, Bali. Visitors are invited to cultivate mindfulness and balance, embracing the beauty of the natural surroundings.

Yoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest, Garden
© Tommaso Riva

Project location

Address:Ubud, Gianyar Regency, Bali, Indonesia

