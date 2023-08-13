Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Dominga House / RBK arquitectura

Dominga House / RBK arquitectura

Save
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura

Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Exterior Photography, FacadeDominga House / RBK arquitectura - Exterior Photography, ForestDominga House / RBK arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, BeamDominga House / RBK arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailDominga House / RBK arquitectura - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Don Torcuato, Argentina
  • Architects: RBK arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  310
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Barandiarán
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FV, ferrum, leddesing
  • Lead Architects: Marcelo Rebecca, Luciano Rebecca, Matias Rebecca, Victoria Poletti.
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Image 17 of 23
Sketch
Save this picture!
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Luis Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. There are processes of renewal and recomposition that form the directive structure of the development of this sustainable architecture. The totalizing objective of the project coexists constantly throughout the work with the purpose and conviction of enriching the (pre) existing, in order to achieve a superior transformation. 

Save this picture!
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Image 19 of 23
Site plan
Save this picture!
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Luis Barandiarán

The project is developed on a corner plot of 850m2, in a semi-closed neighborhood of old country houses; which had an existing two-story chalet-style house, from the late seventies, in use that needed to be expanded and modified in its entirety. The client (typical family) urgently needed a change. The house required enlarging the spaces and volumes to completely transform the quality of life of all its members. The initial concepts of the project were realized together with the demands, requirements, and dreams of each of the group members. The foundational premise was that the new house should be able to recycle as many materials as possible from its existing house. Designing in a fluid back and forth with the future guests, until the preliminary sketches are resolved for the project and the definitive start. Thus, CASA DOMINGA was born. 

Save this picture!
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Image 20 of 23
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Windows
© Luis Barandiarán

Throughout the course of the work, the roof trusses were recovered (initially to be used as new inverted trusses, as well as 90% of all the wood from the construction process of the concrete block), which was reused as interior cladding. The main load-bearing masonry walls were preserved, where the new upper floor slabs were mounted and the elements that migrated from the primary demolition were reused as secondary profiles. 

Save this picture!
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Image 21 of 23
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Interior Photography, Countertop, Beam
© Luis Barandiarán

The concept of sustainability was a fundamental part that should link the narrative of the new use and recycling in an amalgamation of elementary requests; a collection of rainwater for primary irrigation + north-facing solar panels to supply (led) lighting throughout the house + shades to the north of the plot + a high recovery solar water heater + cross ventilation in common spaces + water tanks with their own ecosystems. The demand was clear, the project had to provide a bedroom for each of its young members (one of them with its own bathroom) and a separate (but close) suite for the adult couple. A recreation space SUM, living room-dining room combined through an underground wine cellar that integrates with the kitchen-dining room, a space for physical activity with a sauna, and a barbecue-fireplace area for large family gatherings outdoors.

Save this picture!
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Image 22 of 23
Section
Save this picture!
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán

Taking advantage of the full width of the site, the studio managed to solve the program requested by the clients in an "L" morphology and layout, organized by the limits of the existing house and the specificities of the plot and its boundaries. Placing the main facade towards the interior of the plot, thus obtaining the best orientation, visuals, and privacy with the public street. 

Save this picture!
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Beam
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Image 23 of 23
Section
Save this picture!
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair
© Luis Barandiarán

We created with the composition of its finishes a unique architectural personality, CASA DOMINGA lives with the adjacent ecosystem and coexists day and night with the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
Dominga House / RBK arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Luis Barandiarán

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
RBK arquitectura
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Dominga House / RBK arquitectura" [Casa Dominga / RBK arquitectura] 13 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005344/dominga-house-rbk-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags