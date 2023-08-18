If Money Does Not Grow on Trees, Trees Tend to Grow Closer to Money

Save this picture! Rocinha, Rio de Janeiro. Image © Johnny Miller / Unequal Scenes

Cities frequently have an unequal presence and distribution of green spaces, and their residents do not use and enjoy them in the same way. Aerial views of various urban areas show that the color green appears to be more prominent and concentrated in economically valuable locations, illustrative of the complicated and multifaceted relationship between vegetation and wealth concentration in urban environments. This relationship, which has been the focus of discussion and contemplation on a global scale, is crucial to understanding how socioeconomic differences materialize geographically and impact urban residents' quality of life.

Green spaces like parks, squares, gardens, tree-lined streets, and community gardens are essential for urban centers, especially in light of the current environmental and climate crisis. They can have significant beneficial effects on a city's dynamics and population. They can host leisure and recreational activities, athletic and cultural events, as well as contribute significantly to lowering air pollution levels and controlling the urban microclimate, enhancing the quality of life for city dwellers. Studies show that playing in green spaces can help children's physical and mental development, and older people can also benefit from these settings by having better physical health, social engagement, and overall well-being.

According to the World Health Organization, everyone should have access to a green space that has at least 2 hectares and is not more than 300 meters away from home (a 5-minute walk), no matter where they live. Nevertheless, despite these recommendations, these rules are often ignored, and when they exist, green spaces are typically not allocated equally among different geographical locations and social groups. Lower-income areas frequently struggle with a lack of vegetation and recreational possibilities, as economically valuable districts have greater access to well-maintained and high-quality green spaces.

Thus, urban inequality refers not only to the uneven income distribution in the city but also highlights the differentiated access of a portion of the population to other services, such as health and education facilities, public transportation systems, and public and green areas. These infrastructures are often provided unequally among urban areas and tend to concentrate in the most valued regions, related to people with higher purchasing power. Therefore, groups with different socioeconomic, racial, or geographical statuses tend to have restricted access to these facilities, which can hinder various aspects of their daily lives and limit their full rights to enjoy the city.

Studies carried out by the European Environment Agency found evidence across the continent showing that green spaces are less available in low-income neighborhoods compared to other regions. In cities in countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, and Portugal, neighborhoods with lower average income, low levels of education, and high unemployment rates tend to have access to smaller areas of green space than neighborhoods with better indicators. Furthermore, communities with a high proportion of immigrants and ethnic minorities also have less access to quality green areas.

In the United States, researchers have found that income, education, and race are markers directly related to access to green spaces, based on surveys in metropolitan areas of cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The study analyzes vegetation based on satellite images, comparing its distribution with these markers. It reveals that access to green areas reflects deeper class and race divisions in territories, considered more significant factors. Neighborhoods with a higher concentration of residents with higher education (proportion of college graduates) also have a higher concentration of green areas. On the other hand, regions inhabited by Latin and African-American populations have reduced access to vegetation.

Green spaces play a fundamental role in improving urban quality of life. They are essential to environmental dynamics and the population’s daily lives. The absence of these spaces in more vulnerable areas highlights the imbalance in their distribution and helps perpetuate the cycle of inequality in cities. It is essential for urban planning to promote a more equitable distribution of green areas, ensuring that low-income neighborhoods also have access to them. Addressing this relationship fairly and equitably improves the quality of life and helps to build more sustainable cities, making green an increasingly present and inclusive color.