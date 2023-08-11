Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ukraine
  5. Relogged House / balbek bureau

Relogged House / balbek bureau

Save
Relogged House / balbek bureau

Relogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, WindowsRelogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, Column, BeamRelogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, Stairs, Concrete, Column, Handrail, BeamRelogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, BedroomRelogged House / balbek bureau - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Kyiv, Ukraine
  • Architects: balbek bureau
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  375
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andrey Bezuglov, Maryan Beresh
  • Lead Architects: Slava Balbek, Vika Didych, Yuliia Barsuk, Alina Vovkotrub
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography
© Andrey Bezuglov

Concept. The project's name, Relogged, refers to its main objective, which is to reinterpret the log cabin concept. It also plays with the vibe of the location – a place where nature and comfortable, tranquil living converge. While exploring examples of redesigned log cabins, we couldn't find any references that matched our preferences and overall vision. Therefore, we decided to trust our intuition.

Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© Andrey Bezuglov

We opted for a contrasting solution for the dark wood on the walls – light wall panels and textiles, neutral concrete flooring, and simple, minimalist geometry. As for the overall interior concept, the client's stylistic reference was Rick Owens' apartment in the Italian city of Concordia – grungy, brutal, and utilitarian.

Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Andrey Bezuglov

Challenges. The client's first request was a complete departure from the classic aesthetics of the log house. During the discussions, a decision was made to adapt the log house to a modern design while preserving the exposed wood inside the rooms. This decision was also technically motivated – fully covering the wood would have been problematic due to the movement of the house's timber. As the owners rent the house, we had to implement our ideas with minimal effort – using pinpoint construction changes and furniture and interior solutions.

Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Image 35 of 38
Axo
Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Image 37 of 38
Floor plan

The exterior of the log house was dark-hued, so we decided to unify the color and tone of the wood inside with a dark shade. In the search for the perfect option, we tested different colors and determined the right amount of layers until we achieved the desired effect. Before staining, the entire log surface was sanded. Additionally, we removed as many trimmed beams from the log structure as possible to make the lines and geometry appear cleaner.

Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows
© Andrey Bezuglov

Interior. The entrance to the living area is designed as a glass vestibule. Symmetrical stairs in the grand hall lead to the second floor. The staircase structure is a wooden-clad metal console. In line with the overall concept of minimalist design and clear geometry of elements, as well as the client's request, the stairs are without handrails.

Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, Stairs, Concrete, Column, Handrail, Beam
© Andrey Bezuglov

To the left of the entrance is a home theater. There is a step at the entrance since there used to be a garage with a different floor level, making the theater area recessed. According to the client's suggestion, the walls are paneled with plywood. The metal cabinets in the theater are custom-made based on the bureau's sketches and are also placed in other rooms of the house, acting as unifying elements in the interior.

Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Andrey Bezuglov
Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Andrey Bezuglov

The passage from the home theater leads to the kitchen. In contrast to wood, the kitchen furniture is adorned with metal to add a sense of technology and modernity to the interior. The large kitchen island is made of concrete, and the kitchen chairs are vintage.

Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Andrey Bezuglov
Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Andrey Bezuglov

The spacious living room has windows overlooking the river. Opposite the entrance to the house, there is a fireplace covered with concrete panels. The walls are finished with plaster imitating concrete. Microcement is used for the flooring throughout the house. The living room’s centerpiece is a large sofa from the propro furniture brand. Near the fireplace area, there are vertical metal shelves for a substantial library and a cozy reading chair. For convenience, the shelves are equipped with movable metal stairs.

Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, Chair
© Andrey Bezuglov

The dining area and the cabinet are to the right of the main hall. We removed the walls between the living room, kitchen, and dining area, merging them into an open space, while preserving the original log beams. The walls of the house display paintings from the client's private collection. The interior furniture is a combination of the designer's suggestions and vintage pieces collected by the client.

Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography
© Andrey Bezuglov
Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Andrey Bezuglov

During the process, most windows were replaced, except for the large frontal window spanning two floors. Additional vertical windows were added to the dining area and cabinet to bring in more natural light and add dynamism to the space.

Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, Chair, Bench
© Andrey Bezuglov

On the second floor, to the right of the stairs, is the primary bedroom with a wardrobe and a bathroom. We added another symmetrical window in the ceiling to let more natural light into the bedroom. As per the client's request, the bedroom walls are paneled with wood, using wooden veneer wall panels, which helped to separate the bedroom from other rooms in the house stylistically and improved sound insulation.

Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Andrey Bezuglov
Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Andrey Bezuglov

The large bed was custom-made, initially considering an all-metal design, but ultimately a more practical option was chosen with a wide metal cabinet. Vintage lamps complement the interior, and a large mirrored screen is placed opposite the bed. The radiators were also replaced in the rooms with metal ones, fitting the overall style.

In contrast to the wooden walls and log texture, the bathrooms are decorated in a simple and modern style with a micro cement finish.

Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Sink
© Andrey Bezuglov
Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Andrey Bezuglov

To the left of the stairs are two children's bedrooms with a shared bathroom. Both children's rooms feature soft zones based on a similar principle. The "nook" and the bed with soft upholstery were custom-made based on our designer's sketches. We added wardrobes and metal shelves in the rooms. The second-floor rooms presented challenges with the floor level due to the nature of the wooden structure in such houses.

Save this picture!
Relogged House / balbek bureau - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Andrey Bezuglov

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
balbek bureau
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUkraine
Cite: "Relogged House / balbek bureau" 11 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005284/relogged-house-balbek-bureau> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags