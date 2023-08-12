Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
The Pack Corporation Headquarters / Takenaka Corporation

The Pack Corporation Headquarters / Takenaka Corporation

The Pack Corporation Headquarters / Takenaka Corporation - Interior PhotographyThe Pack Corporation Headquarters / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairThe Pack Corporation Headquarters / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography, Dining room, Facade, WindowsThe Pack Corporation Headquarters / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography, KitchenThe Pack Corporation Headquarters / Takenaka Corporation - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Osaka, Japan
  • Architects: Takenaka Corporation
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1066
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nacása & Partners Inc.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  NOZAWA
  • Lead Architects: Masaomi Yonez, Keiichi Abe
The Pack Corporation Headquarters / Takenaka Corporation - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nacása & Partners Inc.

Text description provided by the architects. Here, the sense of oppression was reduced by dividing the ryume to harmonize with the scale of the surrounding area, and the privacy-conscious details of the openings and inner terrace created an open workplace while taking the neighborhood into consideration. The building was also designed to accommodate the process of growth (expansion) to keep pace with the metabolism of the city, with a view to future expansion.

The Pack Corporation Headquarters / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Nacása & Partners Inc.
The Pack Corporation Headquarters / Takenaka Corporation - Image 17 of 30
2nd Floor Plan
The Pack Corporation Headquarters / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography, Chair
© Nacása & Partners Inc.

The core is slightly displaced from the center of gravity on the irregularly shaped site and has a simple plan shape with a portion of the core missing, in accordance with the site shape. The core is positioned as a public space that connects departments divided by floor, and the X staircase is used to secure the effective ratio while reducing the stress of employees moving up and down, thereby improving communication. In addition, a natural ventilation system with environmental voids adjacent to the core and a terrace allow employees to work while feeling the city air, improving wellness.

The Pack Corporation Headquarters / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography, Facade
© Nacása & Partners Inc.
The Pack Corporation Headquarters / Takenaka Corporation - Image 24 of 30
Concept
The Pack Corporation Headquarters / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Nacása & Partners Inc.

We hope that this workplace, sandwiched between the two publics of the city and the core, will connect the inside and outside, work and life, and create a lively place full of innovation in Tsuruhashi, the place where the company was founded.

The Pack Corporation Headquarters / Takenaka Corporation - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nacása & Partners Inc.

Project location

Address:Higashinari-ku, Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan

Cite: "The Pack Corporation Headquarters / Takenaka Corporation" 12 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005252/the-pack-corporation-headquarters-takenaka-corporation> ISSN 0719-8884

