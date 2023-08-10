Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Children's Forest Nursery School / Takashige Yamashita Office

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Day Care
Gotemba, Japan
  • Principal Architect: Takashige Yamashita
  • Project Manager: YoungAh Kang
  • City: Gotemba
  • Country: Japan
Children's Forest Nursery School / Takashige Yamashita Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Kai Nakamura

Text description provided by the architects. Children’s Forest is a nursery school to hold children between the age of 0 to 5, planned on a forest hill near Mountain Fuji. 

Children's Forest Nursery School / Takashige Yamashita Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kai Nakamura
Diagram
Diagram
Children's Forest Nursery School / Takashige Yamashita Office - Interior Photography
© Kai Nakamura

The site was filled with Hinoki trees when we first visited. The sunlight penetrating scarcely through the branches spread plentiful light bubbles overlapping each other on the ground, from which we got inspired to create a sunlit place softly floating in the woods. Its topographical feature - the undulating slope and the hill rising up to 3-4 meters to the west of the site - was another important element to retain for us, as we believed it is the given natural condition for the children to be able to experience as part of the education they expect to learn here.

Children's Forest Nursery School / Takashige Yamashita Office - Interior Photography
© Kai Nakamura
Plan
Plan
Children's Forest Nursery School / Takashige Yamashita Office - Interior Photography
© Kai Nakamura

The rooms for each age group and other programs such as temporary care or teachers' lounge are made as separate cubical units sitting on different ground levels at different angles. Each volume is to face its own view out of various natural scenes around - wide grass field spread out in front of the terrace of 2-5 year-olds for direct and easy access whenever children want to run around, along with the 8-meters-tall symbolic tree to sit under and the hill to climb with a small tunnel to crawl into; forest and woods for rooms that needs a rather calm atmosphere; sky changing its color over the trees always visible from the courtyard beside the hall, etc.

Children's Forest Nursery School / Takashige Yamashita Office - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Takashige Yamashita Office
Sections
Sections
Children's Forest Nursery School / Takashige Yamashita Office - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Kai Nakamura

The other side of the rooms is connected inward by ramps and in-between spaces/courtyard, creating an interior landscape where children can play, crawl or climb in a more comfortable and safer condition even in bad weather. A multipurpose hall capable of holding up to 150 people is located in the center surrounded by the room units for everyone to easily get together for a daily playtime or events. Despite the large covering over the hall, the gaps appearing between the roof and different heights of the volumes, and the openings on the eaves allow natural light and greenery to stream into the interior space and connect people inside visually and physically to the environment. The open courtyard with a wooden deck is accessible from the hall providing a safe playground, especially for little kids not yet ready to run around in a larger field. On the other side of the hall, more active children would enjoy climbing the bouldering, up where it connects to the backyard on a higher ground level, embraced by the forest.

Children's Forest Nursery School / Takashige Yamashita Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kai Nakamura
Plan - Roof
Plan - Roof
Children's Forest Nursery School / Takashige Yamashita Office - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Takashige Yamashita Office

Integrated with its rich natural context, we wish this garden of children provides a warm and healthy environment for the little ones to grow up with some good memories from the forest.

Children's Forest Nursery School / Takashige Yamashita Office - Exterior Photography
© Kai Nakamura

