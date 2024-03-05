Crafting Atmospheres: Sensory, Textured Lighting in Architectural Design

Flat and polished surfaces tend to evoke feelings of coldness and sterility, while raw, natural materials can create a sense of warmth and connection. Textures can trigger memories and emotions, connecting us to past experiences and the sense of touch. In the seminal book "The Eyes of the Skin", Juhani Pallasmaa emphasizes the importance of sensory perception in architecture and objects beyond sight, particularly the role of touch and texture in shaping our experience. According to Pallasmaa, contemporary culture, influenced by technology and visual media, has overemphasized the visual aspect of spaces, neglecting other senses, especially touch, which is vital for understanding and appreciating the surrounding environment.

In interior design, creating the right atmosphere is an art that simultaneously encompasses all the senses. Texture, in combination with light, has a profound impact on the perception of a space. While colors and shapes are often the focus of design discussions, surfaces and materiality play an equally crucial role in shaping our perception of a space. It is precisely this concept that underpins Vibia's Knit range of lamps.

Developed by German designer Meike Harde, the fixtures are rooted in her passion for materials and their performance, creating simple sculptural forms that simultaneously work with light and texture. Harde envisioned a series of luminaires with a three-dimensional Lycra cover manufactured using a technique called "technical knitting", predominantly found in sportswear. She applied the method ingeniously to lighting design, resulting in an exciting interplay between light, tone, and texture.

The floor and pendant lamps of the collection fuse shapes, materiality, and tangibility. Their texture encourages touch, inviting users to feel their warmth and keep them close. While one of the models is a hanging lamp, the other rests on 4 small feet or a slender, tall base. The pieces use different proportions, curves and dimensions, which adapt to different environments. Soft light permeates through the fabric and falls through a translucent diffuser, softening its luminosity. The two-tone stitching, together with the magical effect of different levels of density, creates an intricate array of subtle hues – from warm grays and ochres to burnished copper and pink.

The heart of the collection lies in its ability to sift light and create a distinctive ambiance. Made of beige yarns, the lycra coating interacts with light to produce a peculiar sheen, accentuated by the varying levels of density. The material's rough surface and uneven cross-section enhance diffuse reflection, enveloping the space in a comforting embrace of warmth and tangibility. The darker ribs provide a stark contrast to the loosely knitted spaces, creating a 360-degree glow that adds depth and dynamism to the room. Whether in residential or commercial spaces, the collection finds harmony with various interior elements, complementing natural materials such as wood, soft carpets, and heavy curtains and offering a versatile solution to create inviting and warm atmospheres.

For Meike Harde, lighting design is not just about functionality, but an opportunity to create an emotional experience. In her words, "My approach to lighting design is emotional. Light is really atmospheric and I try to capture this feeling in the design." She captures this atmospheric essence of light in her designs, transforming spaces into welcoming sanctuaries.

The result is a range of luminaires that not only illuminate but also evoke a deep sense of intimacy, comfort, and familiarity. The way we perceive light and materiality in interior design can offer a unique and captivating lighting solution for professionals looking to create inviting and warm atmospheres. "Knit goes hand in hand with warm materials such as wood, curtains, and large sofa arrangements." The Knit lamp exudes intimacy, comfort, and familiarity. The easy installation and dimming features make the pendant lamp a beautiful solution for professionals looking for quality indoor lighting with an abundance of charisma.

