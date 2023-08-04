Morning Glory Installation / Paula de Solminihac + Vicente Donoso

+ 14

Artist In Charge: Paula de Solminihac

City: Miami Beach

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Morning Glory: A site-specific art installation at Faena Beach. Paula de Solminihac's visionary land art installation, "Morning Glory," took center stage at Faena Beach during Miami Art Week 2022. Composed of partially buried wooden platforms resembling the flowers and leaves of the Morning Glory plant found on the beach, this large-scale and site-sensitive installation fostered a profound connection between humans and nature, inviting endless interactions and contemplations.

In collaboration with architect Vicente Donoso, "Morning Glory" drew inspiration from the resilient Beach Morning Glory plant, which thrives on Florida beaches and throughout the tropical belt of the world. This perennial vine, with its floating seeds resistant to seawater, plays a crucial role in stabilizing dunes against strong winds and nourishing the soil that supports diverse organisms. The 11 wooden plant-shaped structures created an intimate bond with the environment, exemplifying the harmonious coexistence between artistic expression and the ecosystem in which it thrives.

The installation transformed Faena Beach into a space for communal interaction and exploration. Throughout the day, visitors delighted in the opportunity to touch, play, rest, observe, listen, and explore the wooden structures, immersing themselves in a sensory experience that merged with the natural surroundings.

As sunset approached, "Morning Glory" underwent a fascinating metamorphosis. Illuminated against the night sky, the installation offered a completely different sensory encounter, captivating visitors with its play of lights and shadows that bathed the artwork in shades of green and pink.

"Morning Glory" was a large-scale project that encouraged people to think deeply, fostering a sense of collaboration and coexistence with the environment. It became a space for reflection, creativity, and shared experiences.

The jury of the 2022 Faena Arts Prize recognized the significance of "Morning Glory" among over 400 proposals. Focused on climate change and the natural world, the installation resonated strongly with the jury members, who appreciated its ability to inspire contemplation and dialogue.

Faena Art's commitment to supporting artists and promoting artistic experimentation was evident with the presentation of the Faena Arts Prize. This biennial award encourages artists at all stages of their careers to explore post-disciplinary concepts and the ever-changing nature of the present moment. While the prize and the jury contributed to the project's recognition, "Morning Glory" took center stage, captivating the public and exemplifying the power of art to enrich public spaces.

Solminihac and Donoso's work embodied the essence of land art, creating an immersive and interactive experience that fostered a deep connection with nature. Visitors reveled in the harmonious relationship between the wooden structures and the surrounding environment, and the installation became one of the highlights of Miami Art Week, leaving a lasting impression on all who beheld it.