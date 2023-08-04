Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Morning Glory Installation / Paula de Solminihac + Vicente Donoso

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Installations & Structures
Miami Beach, United States
  • Artist In Charge: Paula de Solminihac
  • Jury : Cecilia Alemani, José Roca, Alexander Arrechea, Ximena Caminos, Caroline Bourgeois, Chus Martinez
  • Curator: Direlia Lazo
  • Executive Producer : Nicole Comotti
  • Production And Coordination: Elizabeth Brady
  • Art Director: Rafa Olarra
  • Assitant: Ana Clara Silva
  • Photography: Oriol Tarridas, Ananda Morera
  • Audio/Visual: Javier Labrador
  • Construction Team: Torres Construction Group
  • City: Miami Beach
  • Country: United States
Morning Glory Installation / Paula de Solminihac + Vicente Donoso - Interior Photography
© Oriol Tarridas (Ananda Morera,  Javier Labrador)
Sketch
Sketch

Text description provided by the architects. Morning Glory: A site-specific art installation at Faena Beach. Paula de Solminihac's visionary land art installation, "Morning Glory," took center stage at Faena Beach during Miami Art Week 2022. Composed of partially buried wooden platforms resembling the flowers and leaves of the Morning Glory plant found on the beach, this large-scale and site-sensitive installation fostered a profound connection between humans and nature, inviting endless interactions and contemplations.

Morning Glory Installation / Paula de Solminihac + Vicente Donoso - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Coast
© Oriol Tarridas (Ananda Morera,  Javier Labrador)
Complete isometric diagram
Complete isometric diagram

In collaboration with architect Vicente Donoso, "Morning Glory" drew inspiration from the resilient Beach Morning Glory plant, which thrives on Florida beaches and throughout the tropical belt of the world. This perennial vine, with its floating seeds resistant to seawater, plays a crucial role in stabilizing dunes against strong winds and nourishing the soil that supports diverse organisms. The 11 wooden plant-shaped structures created an intimate bond with the environment, exemplifying the harmonious coexistence between artistic expression and the ecosystem in which it thrives.

Morning Glory Installation / Paula de Solminihac + Vicente Donoso
© Oriol Tarridas (Ananda Morera,  Javier Labrador)
Exploded isometric
Exploded isometric

The installation transformed Faena Beach into a space for communal interaction and exploration. Throughout the day, visitors delighted in the opportunity to touch, play, rest, observe, listen, and explore the wooden structures, immersing themselves in a sensory experience that merged with the natural surroundings.

Morning Glory Installation / Paula de Solminihac + Vicente Donoso - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Oriol Tarridas (Ananda Morera,  Javier Labrador)
Plan
Plan

As sunset approached, "Morning Glory" underwent a fascinating metamorphosis. Illuminated against the night sky, the installation offered a completely different sensory encounter, captivating visitors with its play of lights and shadows that bathed the artwork in shades of green and pink.

Morning Glory Installation / Paula de Solminihac + Vicente Donoso - Coast
© Oriol Tarridas (Ananda Morera,  Javier Labrador)
Collage
Collage

"Morning Glory" was a large-scale project that encouraged people to think deeply, fostering a sense of collaboration and coexistence with the environment. It became a space for reflection, creativity, and shared experiences.

Morning Glory Installation / Paula de Solminihac + Vicente Donoso - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Oriol Tarridas (Ananda Morera,  Javier Labrador)
Collage
Collage

The jury of the 2022 Faena Arts Prize recognized the significance of "Morning Glory" among over 400 proposals. Focused on climate change and the natural world, the installation resonated strongly with the jury members, who appreciated its ability to inspire contemplation and dialogue.

Morning Glory Installation / Paula de Solminihac + Vicente Donoso - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Oriol Tarridas (Ananda Morera,  Javier Labrador)
Collage
Collage

Faena Art's commitment to supporting artists and promoting artistic experimentation was evident with the presentation of the Faena Arts Prize. This biennial award encourages artists at all stages of their careers to explore post-disciplinary concepts and the ever-changing nature of the present moment. While the prize and the jury contributed to the project's recognition, "Morning Glory" took center stage, captivating the public and exemplifying the power of art to enrich public spaces.

Morning Glory Installation / Paula de Solminihac + Vicente Donoso - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Oriol Tarridas (Ananda Morera,  Javier Labrador)

Solminihac and Donoso's work embodied the essence of land art, creating an immersive and interactive experience that fostered a deep connection with nature. Visitors reveled in the harmonious relationship between the wooden structures and the surrounding environment, and the installation became one of the highlights of Miami Art Week, leaving a lasting impression on all who beheld it.

Morning Glory Installation / Paula de Solminihac + Vicente Donoso - Interior Photography
© Oriol Tarridas (Ananda Morera,  Javier Labrador)

Miami Beach, Florida, United States

Top #Tags