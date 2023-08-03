Binus Edupark Semarang / Denton Corker Marshall

+ 21

Project Architect: Daniel Ade Christianto, Kevin Oscar

MEP & HVAC: PT Policipta

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Binus School is the first public facility provided by the new town called POJ – Pearl of Java ( 400 – 500 hectares ). It is seed development for future inhabitants. Currently, Binus University is also established using some of the high school buildings to cater to older age groups. Meanwhile, the Binus University campus is also being built for operation in 2024.

Binus School is designed as a series of seashell-like forms. Being carried by the waves onshore and scattered on an elevated sandy platform by the beach and flood canal. When the campus will be surrounded completed by coastal gardens to provide shading and encourage wild birds and other wildlife to come back to their coastal area.

Natural ventilation Is controlled by the secondary skin of a red terracotta breeze block made of earth in Java. The curvy linear shell-like buildings allow the sea breeze to move in between the classrooms in a streamlined manner with no turbulence. Open-air sporting facilities enjoy the sea breeze from north to south. Initially, all roofs of Binus School are covered by plants but due to poor soil conditions of the original marshland, the structural foundation only allows us to establish a smaller position of the green roof in the campus.

The school has just opened, no numerical data yet. However, the possible opening of windows and the secondary breeze block secondary skin Meant that on. On cool and breezy days, we could open these windows instead of using the air conditioning full time. Also, these secondary skins would allow us to use smaller BTU's for air conditioning in classrooms.