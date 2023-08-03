Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Indonesia
  5. Binus Edupark Semarang / Denton Corker Marshall

Binus Edupark Semarang / Denton Corker Marshall

Save
Binus Edupark Semarang / Denton Corker Marshall

Binus Edupark Semarang / Denton Corker Marshall - Exterior PhotographyBinus Edupark Semarang / Denton Corker Marshall - Exterior Photography, BrickBinus Edupark Semarang / Denton Corker Marshall - Exterior Photography, GardenBinus Edupark Semarang / Denton Corker Marshall - Exterior Photography, FacadeBinus Edupark Semarang / Denton Corker Marshall - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Indonesia
  • Project Architect: Daniel Ade Christianto, Kevin Oscar
  • MEP & HVAC: PT Policipta
  • Country: Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Binus Edupark Semarang / Denton Corker Marshall - Exterior Photography
© ATMODJO

Text description provided by the architects. Binus School is the first public facility provided by the new town called POJ – Pearl of Java ( 400 – 500 hectares ). It is seed development for future inhabitants. Currently, Binus University is also established using some of the high school buildings to cater to older age groups. Meanwhile, the Binus University campus is also being built for operation in 2024.

Save this picture!
Binus Edupark Semarang / Denton Corker Marshall - Exterior Photography, Brick
© ATMODJO

Binus School is designed as a series of seashell-like forms. Being carried by the waves onshore and scattered on an elevated sandy platform by the beach and flood canal. When the campus will be surrounded completed by coastal gardens to provide shading and encourage wild birds and other wildlife to come back to their coastal area.

Save this picture!
Binus Edupark Semarang / Denton Corker Marshall - Exterior Photography
© ATMODJO
Save this picture!
Binus Edupark Semarang / Denton Corker Marshall - Image 15 of 26
Plan - Masterplan
Save this picture!
Binus Edupark Semarang / Denton Corker Marshall - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© ATMODJO

Natural ventilation Is controlled by the secondary skin of a red terracotta breeze block made of earth in Java. The curvy linear shell-like buildings allow the sea breeze to move in between the classrooms in a streamlined manner with no turbulence. Open-air sporting facilities enjoy the sea breeze from north to south. Initially, all roofs of Binus School are covered by plants but due to poor soil conditions of the original marshland, the structural foundation only allows us to establish a smaller position of the green roof in the campus.

Save this picture!
Binus Edupark Semarang / Denton Corker Marshall - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch
© ATMODJO
Save this picture!
Binus Edupark Semarang / Denton Corker Marshall - Image 23 of 26
Section
Save this picture!
Binus Edupark Semarang / Denton Corker Marshall - Interior Photography, Beam
© ATMODJO

The school has just opened, no numerical data yet. However, the possible opening of windows and the secondary breeze block secondary skin Meant that on. On cool and breezy days, we could open these windows instead of using the air conditioning full time. Also, these secondary skins would allow us to use smaller BTU's for air conditioning in classrooms.

Save this picture!
Binus Edupark Semarang / Denton Corker Marshall - Exterior Photography
© ATMODJO

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:29XH+F6P, Jl. Marina Raya, Kota Semarang, Jawa Tengah 50144, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Denton Corker Marshall
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsIndonesia

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsIndonesia
Cite: "Binus Edupark Semarang / Denton Corker Marshall" 03 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004956/binus-edupark-semarang-denton-corker-marshall> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags