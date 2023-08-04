Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. House BB / elton_léniz

House BB / elton_léniz

Save
House BB / elton_léniz

House BB / elton_léniz - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse BB / elton_léniz - Interior Photography, DeckHouse BB / elton_léniz - Interior PhotographyHouse BB / elton_léniz - Exterior PhotographyHouse BB / elton_léniz - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Chile
  • Architects: elton_léniz
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  270
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
  • Lead Architects: Mauricio Léniz, Mirene Elton, Rodrigo Fernández, Javiera Loayza
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House BB / elton_léniz - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
House BB / elton_léniz - Image 9 of 23
Axo
Save this picture!
House BB / elton_léniz - Image 21 of 23
Elevation
Save this picture!
House BB / elton_léniz - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Text description provided by the architects. In a private urbanization of five lots in front of Lake Calafquén and the Villarrica Volcano in southern Chile, this compact house sits almost like a container, on a wooden structure with minimal intervention in the terrain and the slope. The narrow proportion of the site suggested a small, vertical design that would allow for maximizing unobstructed views of the impressive geography while freeing up as much space as possible between neighboring buildings.

Save this picture!
House BB / elton_léniz - Interior Photography
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
House BB / elton_léniz - Image 12 of 23
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
House BB / elton_léniz - Image 13 of 23
Plan - Second floor
Save this picture!
House BB / elton_léniz - Interior Photography, Deck
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

As it is a house of sporadic occupancy, the decisions of use, distribution, and efficiency are what shape this house. The black metal enclosure is an example of this criterion, its color blends into the shadows of the landscape and protects the wooden structures and interior cladding from rainy weather. On the north facade, the revetment is micro-perforated to graduate solar radiation without losing the visual connection with the landscape.

Save this picture!
House BB / elton_léniz - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Deck
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
House BB / elton_léniz - Image 20 of 23
Detail
Save this picture!
House BB / elton_léniz - Exterior Photography
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

The social spaces are developed on a first level. The living room, dining room, kitchen, and barbecue terrace are continuously articulated to allow simultaneous activities. On a second level are the bedrooms, protecting the privacy and silence of the inhabitants. Both levels communicate visually and participate in the vertical magnitude that occurs in the exterior space of the terrace. The body of the project is the result of the synthesis between shapes and subtraction operations. This allows us to silently confront geography and discover new relations with the landscape from within the space.

Save this picture!
House BB / elton_léniz - Image 22 of 23
Elevation
Save this picture!
House BB / elton_léniz - Exterior Photography
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
elton_léniz
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "House BB / elton_léniz" [Casa BB / elton_léniz] 04 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004955/house-bb-elton-leniz> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags