SLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN

+ 16

Day Care • Higashimurayama, Japan Architects: FUKUSHIKEN, HIBINOSEKKEI

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1239 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Studio Bauhaus

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bouzou , Shibuya Seisakusho , Yamauchi Metal Supply

Lead Architects: HIBINOSEKKEI

City: Higashimurayama

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

An inclusive environment for rehabilitation and nursing - This project was undertaken by a corporation that has been involved in supporting severely mentally and physically handicapped persons. The building holds child development support, nursery, pediatric medical care, and consultation all in one place. It aims to create an inclusive environment where everyone can feel close to the community and where not only the users but also their families can live comfortably.

On the ground floor, child development support and nursery are located across the courtyard, allowing them to focus on rehabilitation and nursery. Halls, slides, and playground den are set up facing a circular corridor so that children receiving rehabilitation and children in the nursery can meet naturally as they move and play. Also in the courtyard, an existing Konara oak tree is left to feel the seasons and the history.

On the second floor, the pediatric clinic is located on the north side of the building, where the environment is more stable, and playrooms, resting rooms, and respite rooms for parents surround a courtyard.

The exterior of the building is open to the streets and park across the street to make it feel familiar to the local community and convey the activities inside. For the large building to blend into the residential district, the building is separated into several parts.

With the idea to become a building that can contribute to the community for a long time, the roofs and canopies use diamond shingles inspired by the acorn caps of the Konara oak tree. This is made of highly durable and aging copper roofing sheets, which are used in churches and cathedrals.

The interior uses wood flooring, painted walls, and radiant heating for air conditioning which is a pleasant environment for the sense of touch, sight, body, and mind.