Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Day Care
  4. Japan
  5. SLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN

SLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN

Save
SLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN

SLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardSLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN - Interior PhotographySLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN - Interior PhotographySLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenSLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Day Care
Higashimurayama, Japan
  • Architects: FUKUSHIKEN, HIBINOSEKKEI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1239
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio Bauhaus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bouzou, Shibuya Seisakusho, Yamauchi Metal Supply
  • Lead Architects: HIBINOSEKKEI
  • City: Higashimurayama
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Studio Bauhaus

An inclusive environment for rehabilitation and nursing - This project was undertaken by a corporation that has been involved in supporting severely mentally and physically handicapped persons. The building holds child development support, nursery, pediatric medical care, and consultation all in one place. It aims to create an inclusive environment where everyone can feel close to the community and where not only the users but also their families can live comfortably.

Save this picture!
SLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Studio Bauhaus
Save this picture!
SLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN - Image 21 of 21
Plans
Save this picture!
SLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN - Interior Photography
© Studio Bauhaus

On the ground floor, child development support and nursery are located across the courtyard, allowing them to focus on rehabilitation and nursery. Halls, slides, and playground den are set up facing a circular corridor so that children receiving rehabilitation and children in the nursery can meet naturally as they move and play. Also in the courtyard, an existing Konara oak tree is left to feel the seasons and the history.

Save this picture!
SLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN - Interior Photography, Windows
© Studio Bauhaus

On the second floor, the pediatric clinic is located on the north side of the building, where the environment is more stable, and playrooms, resting rooms, and respite rooms for parents surround a courtyard. 

Save this picture!
SLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN - Interior Photography
© Studio Bauhaus
Save this picture!
SLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN - Interior Photography
© Studio Bauhaus

The exterior of the building is open to the streets and park across the street to make it feel familiar to the local community and convey the activities inside. For the large building to blend into the residential district, the building is separated into several parts. 

Save this picture!
SLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN - Interior Photography, Windows
© Studio Bauhaus

With the idea to become a building that can contribute to the community for a long time, the roofs and canopies use diamond shingles inspired by the acorn caps of the Konara oak tree. This is made of highly durable and aging copper roofing sheets, which are used in churches and cathedrals.

Save this picture!
SLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Studio Bauhaus

The interior uses wood flooring, painted walls, and radiant heating for air conditioning which is a pleasant environment for the sense of touch, sight, body, and mind.

Save this picture!
SLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Studio Bauhaus

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Higashimurayama, Tokyo, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HIBINOSEKKEI
Office
FUKUSHIKEN
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureDay CareJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureDay CareJapan
Cite: "SLP Center Arc Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + FUKUSHIKEN" 03 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004934/slp-center-arc-nursery-hibinosekkei-plus-fukushiken> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags