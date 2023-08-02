Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Lua House / Arquitetura Nacional

Lua House / Arquitetura Nacional

Lua House / Arquitetura Nacional - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, BeamLua House / Arquitetura Nacional - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, BeamLua House / Arquitetura Nacional - Interior Photography, Chair, DeckLua House / Arquitetura Nacional - Exterior PhotographyLua House / Arquitetura Nacional - More Images+ 26

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Xangri-lá, Brazil
  Architects: Arquitetura Nacional
  Area: 470
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Pedro Kok
  Manufacturers
    ANDREA COLOMBO, Artezan, Butzke, Casa de Alessa, Casiere, Cinex, Dpot, Espaço do Piso, Esquadrias Moschetta, Estúdio Orth, Jader Almeida, Mado Esquadrias e Fachadas, Marcelo Caruso, Mezas, Móveis Kretschmar, NAKADA AR CONDICIONADO, Rewood, Saccaro, Tradesign
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the shores of a lake, in a gated community on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, Casa Lua emerged from the proposal of having a comfortable vacation home all year round. A place where the whole family, grandparents, children, and grandchildren, could enjoy the summer intensely, but also the other seasons of the year. 

Lua House / Arquitetura Nacional - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pedro Kok
Lua House / Arquitetura Nacional - Image 29 of 31
Ground floor plan
Lua House / Arquitetura Nacional - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam
© Pedro Kok

Volumetrically, the house is divided into two floors. The ground floor, with a square plan of 20x20m, has a structure composed of a glued laminated wood beam grid, whose modulation also organizes all the compartmentalization of the internal spaces. Contained on this ground floor is the service volume: an independent, lower block, creating a negative in relation to the main grid, which projects freely over it. The second floor, with private uses, is smaller and set back, forming a balcony overlooking the lake. 

Lua House / Arquitetura Nacional - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Beam
© Pedro Kok
Lua House / Arquitetura Nacional - Image 30 of 31
First floor plan
Lua House / Arquitetura Nacional - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Chair, Bed, Windows
© Pedro Kok
Lua House / Arquitetura Nacional - Interior Photography, Bed, Windows, Beam, Bedroom
© Pedro Kok

Privacy was a major concern of the project. Therefore, the house has its social areas and swimming pool facing the back of the plot, next to the condominium lake. The large glass openings directly exposed on this facade have leaves that accumulate at the ends, allowing for a more direct connection with the balcony and gardens. 

Lua House / Arquitetura Nacional - Interior Photography, Beam
© Pedro Kok
Lua House / Arquitetura Nacional - Image 31 of 31
Section AA
Lua House / Arquitetura Nacional - Interior Photography
© Pedro Kok

Externally, the house is entirely monochromatic, which brings an ethereal sensation that contrasts with the variety of colors and materials in the surroundings. Its surfaces are covered with a white metallic coating that is sometimes opaque - in the closures - and sometimes perforated - in the openings that require privacy control. The central core is illuminated by a large skylight. This core is completely surrounded by translucent glass panels so that this light also permeates the peripheral spaces.

Lua House / Arquitetura Nacional - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Bedroom
© Pedro Kok
Lua House / Arquitetura Nacional - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, Handrail
© Pedro Kok
Lua House / Arquitetura Nacional - Interior Photography, Door, Column
© Pedro Kok

In the interiors, the wooden grid of the ceiling is the protagonist: all fixed compositional elements of the layout (walls, cabinets, and lighting) are aligned with it. It was important to leave this exposed wooden beam structure in the internal spaces, with white ceiling closures only in the gaps between them - they are even visible in the central zenithal opening. The decision was made to embed the air conditioning in the joinery and walls, leaving the ceiling structure as intact as possible. In contrast, at the floor level, the choice of irregular stone allows for free-standing furniture. The colors are soft and the surfaces are rich in textures, reflecting the external sensation of the house: lightness and fluidity, inviting this family to rest and happy moments of leisure.

Lua House / Arquitetura Nacional - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Pedro Kok

About this office
Arquitetura Nacional
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Lua House / Arquitetura Nacional" [Casa Lua / Arquitetura Nacional] 02 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

