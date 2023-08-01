Río Arriba Apartment Building / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo

+ 26

Residential • Rosario, Argentina Architects: Estudio Pablo Gagliardo

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Ramiro Sosa

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Corralón Belgrano , Deckar , Marmolería Pafume , Texón SRL

Construction: Obring SA

Joinery: Sergio Samarino

Metalworks: Jesús Corsi

Wooden Floors: Eugenio Baraldi

Program: Residencial

City: Rosario

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Río Arriba is a residential building located in the North area of ​​the city of Rosario where the Paraná River, Alem Park, and the new Municipal Aquarium complex converge.

It consists of 20 floors with a unique and distinctive feature: its wide individual terraces that overlook different planes of a great scene: the river, the vegetation, and the height.

The tower respects the rhythm of the urban area and on its entrance street, it retreats to occupy the back of the land and thus generates a low, green entrance that integrates with the context. The building rejects the idea of ​​a front versus a back and thus manages to multiply the facades according to the observer's point of view. It gains height where the terraces need it and adapts its scale to interact with the neighborhood.

This duality increases its singular character: an efficient home for those looking for the surroundings and possibilities of a house, added to the particularities and quality offered by an Obring Arquitectura building.

Its semi-floors, which have exclusive surfaces of 120 to 160 m2, are made up of three bedrooms that face the city and a large central space oriented towards the river where a living-dining room, an integrated kitchen, and a large terrace are located. A generous open space towards the park offers a real continuity of the living room and adds to the house the most desired characteristics of a house with a garden: protection, green spaces, an outdoor kitchen, and fresh air.

As for the facades, from the river or from the ground floor garden, where the pool, solarium, and amenities are located, the building's skin repeats the strong gesture of the author's works: only exposed concrete and glass together with uninterrupted slabs that blur the limits of interior-exterior and facilitate the dialogue of architecture with the city.

This idea is also reinforced on all floors with lateral flower beds in the structure of each unit that, in their vertical repetition, connect the vegetation of the neighboring park with the entire work. Concrete is treated in a particular way, as a soft and flexible envelope, which curves to form new limitless spaces.