Unveiling the Daily Life Inside BIG's IQON: A Visual Narrative by Pablo Casals-Aguirre

From the changing seasons to the users' interactions, there is almost an infinite set of facets of the architectural project that can be represented through film, and many photographers have entered into this dimension in different formats: documentaries, fixed camera, scripted performances or time-lapses, among others that you can browse in our video section.

Photographer Pablo Casals-Aguirre, who has been documenting contemporary Chilean architecture, has shared through the years his constantly evolving architectural film production. Since 2011 through his shorts of Louis Kahn’s Salk Institute, Le Corbusier’s Currutchet House, Aurelio Galfetti's Bellinzona Public Swimming Pool, or Christ & Gantenbein's Basel Kunstmuseum, Casals-Aguirre has explored a documentary style that follows the daily life inside the project, interacting with its users, with a careful sound editing to transmit such experiences.

His work has been featured at the Venice Architecture Biennale, the London Design Festival, the Uffizi Museum in Florence, the Budapest Architecture Film Days Festival, Arquitecturas Film Festival, and the Milano Triennale, among other architecture exhibits and film festivals. His latest participation is the “Open Access, Contemporary Public Space in Latin America" exhibit at the La Moneda Cultural Center in Santiago, Chile. His work will also be showcased at the upcoming exhibit "Atmospheric, Filming Architecture" at the Arc en Rêve Centre d'Architecture in Bordeaux, France.

In his most recent work Casals-Aguirre documents life at IQON, the latest residential project by BIG in Quito, Ecuador. A building with a striking facade that adds dynamism to the skyline of the city against the backdrop of the Andes. The sound editing immerses us into the busy streets of Quito, and slowly takes us through the project, its common spaces, and the intimacy of the daily life of its inhabitants.

You can watch the entire video catalog of Pablo Casals-Aguirre on YouTube, and his project portfolio at ArchDaily.