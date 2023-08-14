Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Colombia
  5. Architecture Classics: Biblioteca El Tintal / Bermúdez Arquitectos

Architecture Classics: Biblioteca El Tintal / Bermúdez Arquitectos

Save
Architecture Classics: Biblioteca El Tintal / Bermúdez Arquitectos

El Tintal Library is the result of reusing a former disused waste transfer plant and transforming the 5-hectare site into a park along Avenida Ciudad de Cali with 6th Street. The rescued building from ruin was a 25-meter-wide by 72-meter-long industrial warehouse with a total area of 3,600 m², distributed over two floors of considerable height. Built with a sturdy concrete structure and large spans, it was adaptable to new use, enhancing its robust and industrial appearance.

Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Biblioteca El Tintal / Bermúdez Arquitectos - Image 15 of 24
Exterior. Image © Enrique Guzmán
Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Biblioteca El Tintal / Bermúdez Arquitectos - Image 22 of 24
North facade

A large 75-meter-long viaduct, originally designed for waste disposal to the compactors, has been transformed into a mechanism to announce and provide access to the first and second floors of the Library, as well as becoming an element of activity and interaction with the park.

Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Biblioteca El Tintal / Bermúdez Arquitectos - Image 18 of 24
Interior - Library. Image © Enrique Guzmán
Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Biblioteca El Tintal / Bermúdez Arquitectos - Image 11 of 24
Light pocket detail. Image © Germán Téllez

On the second floor, a large reading room of seven meters in height was created, crowned by seven enormous skylights that receive maximum natural light from the north without direct sunlight. The grand space is flanked by a sequence of light pockets that ensure optimal lighting levels and also features two large windows that selectively frame the most remarkable features of the distant landscape: the savanna and the hills. Since the facilities and services are resolved within a fixed central point, the floor plan is completely clear, guaranteeing absolute flexibility as well as remarkable visual and spatial openness.

Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Biblioteca El Tintal / Bermúdez Arquitectos - Image 12 of 24
Interior - Staircase. Image © Enrique Guzmán
Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Biblioteca El Tintal / Bermúdez Arquitectos - Image 17 of 24
Corte biblioteca. Image Cortesía de Daniel Bermúdez
Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Biblioteca El Tintal / Bermúdez Arquitectos - Image 24 of 24
Longitudinal section

The first floor consists of a large corridor, bordered by a sequence of windows and circular openings, which connects various rooms and is flanked on one end by an auditorium and on the other by a children's room. Preserving the voids of the original hoppers, the building has a mezzanine to accommodate offices, a sound library, and a video library. The technical area is located outside the main block and leads directly to the central column of circulation and vertical channels, achieving maximum efficiency. All the gray concrete of the original structure was preserved, and the new structural and architectural elements were cast in light concrete and subsequently bush-hammered to highlight the limestone aggregate that reflects light with great intensity.

Save this picture!
Architecture Classics: Biblioteca El Tintal / Bermúdez Arquitectos - Image 14 of 24
Urban. Image © Enrique Guzmán

Text and images courtesy of Bermúdez Arquitectos.

Library
Bogotá, Colombia
  • Architect In Charge: Daniel Bermúdez Samper
  • Design Team: Diego Buriticá, Jaime Romero, Javier Ruiz, Fabián Medina y Mauricio Medina.
  • Photos: Germán Téllez y Enrique Guzmán
  • Structural Calculation: Ing. Hernán Sandoval Arteaga
  • Soil Study: Ing. Luis Fernando Orozco Rojas
  • Hydraulic And Sanitary Installation: Ing. Rafael Hernández
  • Electrical And Data Installation: Ing. Jaime Sánchez 
  • Acoustic Project: Ing. Gonzalo Durán
  • Lighting Design: Arq. María Teresa Sierra
  • Construction Company: Consorcio Conconcreto – Cusezar
  • City: Bogotá
  • Country: Colombia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ak. 86 #6c-09, Bogotá, Colombia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bermúdez Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsArchitecture ClassicsCultural ArchitectureLibraryColombia
Cite: ArchDaily Team. "Architecture Classics: Biblioteca El Tintal / Bermúdez Arquitectos " [Clásicos de Arquitectura: Biblioteca El Tintal / Bermúdez Arquitectos ] 14 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Piñeiro, Antonia ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004774/architecture-classics-biblioteca-el-tintal-bermudez-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags