Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Workshop
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Plykea Workshop / Erbar Mattes

Plykea Workshop / Erbar Mattes

Save
Plykea Workshop / Erbar Mattes

Plykea Workshop / Erbar Mattes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ShelvingPlykea Workshop / Erbar Mattes - Interior PhotographyPlykea Workshop / Erbar Mattes - Interior PhotographyPlykea Workshop / Erbar Mattes - Interior PhotographyPlykea Workshop / Erbar Mattes - More Images+ 4

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Workshop
London, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Plykea Workshop / Erbar Mattes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Ståle Eriksen

Text description provided by the architects. London’s Here East technology campus on the former 2012 Olympic site is a fast-growing creative cluster that includes entrepreneurs reimagining design through pioneering technology alongside a community of artists, designers, makers, and academics.

Save this picture!
Plykea Workshop / Erbar Mattes - Interior Photography
© Ståle Eriksen

Having outgrown their previous facilities Plykea, a leading manufacturer of custom fronts and worktops for IKEA cabinets, commissioned Erbar Mattes to design their first flagship production studio.

Save this picture!
Plykea Workshop / Erbar Mattes - Image 7 of 9
Plan

The project transforms a vacant commercial unit, creating modern manufacturing facilities, independent working spaces for administration and design staff, as well as supporting welfare amenities and a showroom. Previously housed in separate units, a key aim was to bring staff together on one common floor, creating a non-hierarchical working environment that fosters interaction and a sense of identity.

Save this picture!
Plykea Workshop / Erbar Mattes - Interior Photography
© Ståle Eriksen

Staff and visitors share the main entrance to a naturally lit manufacturing and assembly area accommodating CNC machines, belt sanders, mobile work benches, and other equipment. Views in and out of the production area contribute to a pleasant working environment while activating the street frontage.

Save this picture!
Plykea Workshop / Erbar Mattes - Image 8 of 9
Section

Accompanied down a shallow ramp within the busy workshop visitors arrive at the acoustically sealed studio space containing design, administration, and a dedicated area showcasing the product range. A solid plywood stair leads to the separate meeting room, gained by repurposing an existing steel lift shaft structure to create a small mezzanine overlooking the workshop. Tucked below are further ancillary functions, including a staff canteen with views out to the manufacturing and assembly area.

Save this picture!
Plykea Workshop / Erbar Mattes - Interior Photography
© Ståle Eriksen

One of the principal challenges was to establish a strong visual connection between the different spaces while containing the manufacturing noise. To achieve this, bespoke partitions incorporating generous sections of acoustic glazing span the full height of the unit. Their load-bearing structure consists of open web timber studs. Composed of timber flanges plated together with metal webs, this system which is typically concealed in the construction of floors and roofs, is repurposed to form a rigid partition that resolves the complex acoustic requirements in a simple, characterful, and cost-effective way.

While the glazed sections of the screens allow through-views and interaction between the production and front-of-house spaces, opaque wood wool boards clad the top section, forming a highly sound-absorbing surface that softens reverberations and dampens the noise of the manufacturing process. The light-colored resin floor creates a unifying material language across the different rooms and contributes to the distribution of daylight deep into the plan.

Conceived as an efficient and characterful work environment the project showcases the process of making and reflects the company’s ambition to create beautiful, practical, sustainable, yet cost-effective products.

Save this picture!
Plykea Workshop / Erbar Mattes - Interior Photography, Glass, Beam, Handrail
© Ståle Eriksen

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, 14 E Bay Ln, London E15 2GW, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Erbar Mattes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWorkshopUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Plykea Workshop / Erbar Mattes" 30 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004720/plykea-workshop-erbar-mattes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags