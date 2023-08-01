Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
ISSN 0719-8884
Patina Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, FacadePatina Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamPatina Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Beam, HandrailPatina Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, ForestPatina Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - More Images

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cabins & Lodges, Installations & Structures
Cascais, Portugal
  • Architects: Madeiguincho
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  58
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:João Carranca
  • Lead Architects: Gonçalo Marrote, Nicholas Sartori Gennari, João Brás Filipe
Patina Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
Text description provided by the architects. Wandering through a sculpture garden, a path leads us to a floating platform where a translucent object stands gracefully. Like a sculpture, this abstract box floats among the trees, reflecting its lights and shadows. Patina Garden Studio invites children to discover and embrace a world of play.

Patina Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
Patina Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, Forest
Approaching the house, you are invited to enter through a corner sliding door. The rhythmic patterns of the wood structure and the translucent walls create a play of shadows and light shimmering through the space.

Patina Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Image 30 of 30
First floor plan
Patina Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
Once inside, the air carries the soothing scent of Japanese cedar. The wooden structure, carefully crafted, frames views of the garden, blurring the boundaries between indoors and outdoors.

Patina Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Deck
Patina Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Beam
The interior unfolds an upper floor for exploration: a ladder leads us to the gable roof where you can reach a special, more enclosed room with connections to the outside through a big slide on one side and an exterior climbing wall on the other.

Patina Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, Windows
In this project, our aim was to explore the harmonious connection between architectural design and wood craftsmanship in a special surrounding environment, creating a seamless blend that defines the essence of this sensory-stimulating space and inspires children's imagination.

Patina Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, Windows
Project location

Address:2750 Cascais, Portugal

Madeiguincho
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitecturePortugal

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitecturePortugal
Cite: "Patina Garden Studio / Madeiguincho" 01 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. <https://www.archdaily.com/1004706/patina-garden-studio-madeiguincho> ISSN 0719-8884

