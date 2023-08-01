Patina Garden Studio / Madeiguincho

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. Wandering through a sculpture garden, a path leads us to a floating platform where a translucent object stands gracefully. Like a sculpture, this abstract box floats among the trees, reflecting its lights and shadows. Patina Garden Studio invites children to discover and embrace a world of play.

Approaching the house, you are invited to enter through a corner sliding door. The rhythmic patterns of the wood structure and the translucent walls create a play of shadows and light shimmering through the space.

Once inside, the air carries the soothing scent of Japanese cedar. The wooden structure, carefully crafted, frames views of the garden, blurring the boundaries between indoors and outdoors.

The interior unfolds an upper floor for exploration: a ladder leads us to the gable roof where you can reach a special, more enclosed room with connections to the outside through a big slide on one side and an exterior climbing wall on the other.

In this project, our aim was to explore the harmonious connection between architectural design and wood craftsmanship in a special surrounding environment, creating a seamless blend that defines the essence of this sensory-stimulating space and inspires children's imagination.