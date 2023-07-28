Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Bruselas, Belgium
Strawen House / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio + Devspace - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Tim Van De Velde

Text description provided by the architects. A grid house under a house without a program. This was the task of this project for these inspiring and conceptual clients.

Strawen House / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio + Devspace - Interior Photography, Closet, Chair
© Tim Van De Velde
Strawen House / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio + Devspace - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Tim Van De Velde
Strawen House / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio + Devspace - Interior Photography, Table, Bed, Bedroom
© Tim Van De Velde
Strawen House / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio + Devspace - Image 19 of 28
Floor Plan

We proposed to create a series of non-hierarchical rooms, separated by wooden sliding doors.

Strawen House / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio + Devspace - Interior Photography
© Tim Van De Velde
Strawen House / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio + Devspace - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows
© Tim Van De Velde

In contrast to the rigid grid, a series of unique objects are placed in the different rooms: a modular kitchen, a giant table, an airport staircase, a stone monolith.

Strawen House / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio + Devspace - Interior Photography, Column
© Tim Van De Velde

l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio
Devspace
Wood

