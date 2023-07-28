Strawen House / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio + Devspace

+ 23

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A grid house under a house without a program. This was the task of this project for these inspiring and conceptual clients.

We proposed to create a series of non-hierarchical rooms, separated by wooden sliding doors.

In contrast to the rigid grid, a series of unique objects are placed in the different rooms: a modular kitchen, a giant table, an airport staircase, a stone monolith.