Strawen House / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio + Devspace

Architects: Devspace, l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio
- Year: 2022
Photographs:Tim Van De Velde
Manufacturers: Rotor
Lead Architects: Pierre Escobar + Julien Deloffre
- Project Collaborator: Luciana Teper, Julien Miranda, Jan Geks
- City: Bruselas
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. A grid house under a house without a program. This was the task of this project for these inspiring and conceptual clients.
We proposed to create a series of non-hierarchical rooms, separated by wooden sliding doors.
In contrast to the rigid grid, a series of unique objects are placed in the different rooms: a modular kitchen, a giant table, an airport staircase, a stone monolith.