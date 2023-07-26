Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Public Space
  Chile
  Cuauhtémoc Park Ramp / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos

Cuauhtémoc Park Ramp / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos

Cuauhtémoc Park Ramp / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos

Cuauhtémoc Park Ramp / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Public Space
Vitacura, Chile
  Architects: Carreño Sartori Arquitectos
  Area:  1200
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Canteras Andinas, RGM, Renner Coatings
  • Lead Architects: Mario Carreño, Piera Sartori del Campo
  • Collaborating Architects: Paula Bugilio, Pablo Leiva, Blanca Barragán
  • Landscape: Piera Sartori de Campo
  • Electrical Installation: PRY
  • Sanitary Installation: PRY
  • Water Systems: Claudio de la Cerda
  • Construction: AVO
  • City: Vitacura
  • Country: Chile
Cuauhtémoc Park Ramp / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Cuauhtémoc Park Ramp / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Image 9 of 15
Sketch

Text description provided by the architects. Rampa Cuauhtemoc. It is an open competition to solve the universal accessibility of a route that continues a system of public parks. 

Cuauhtémoc Park Ramp / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Cuauhtémoc Park Ramp / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Image 11 of 15
General plan
Cuauhtémoc Park Ramp / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Image 10 of 15
Sketch

In the place, there is a bridge that crosses the highway and a circular pool from the 70s, a project by Carlos Martner, an outstanding Chilean landscape architect. 

Cuauhtémoc Park Ramp / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Cuauhtémoc Park Ramp / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Image 12 of 15
Modules plan

The growth of the avenue has compressed the original pedestrian descent and brought the cars closer to the park with great risk - and noise. 

Cuauhtémoc Park Ramp / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Cuauhtémoc Park Ramp / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Image 13 of 15
North elevation

It is necessary to overcome 6 meters of unevenness with a constant slope of 5%, which requires an extension of 120 meters for the ramp. Taking advantage of the long circular perimeter of the pool, it is surrounded by a first 60-meter-long elevated walkway that descends with views of the surrounding mountains. 

Cuauhtémoc Park Ramp / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Cuauhtémoc Park Ramp / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Image 14 of 15
West elevation

The second section - also 60 meters long - is a tree-lined slope, which serves as a containment for cars and noise. Between both sections, there is a staircase for quick passage and a small amphitheater. 

Cuauhtémoc Park Ramp / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Cuauhtémoc Park Ramp / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos - Image 15 of 15
Section

Construction, Modulation, disassembly, and assembly. The torsion of the ascending spiral is resolved in a concentric digital model formed by radial ribs and a central beam, understood as a set of solidary elements. This model unfolds into flat figures of the different pieces, which are cut with CNC on large format sheets of 3000x9000 mm. In turn, these elements - which include semi-cuts for welded joints - are rolled for curvatures and assembled in the factory in nine equal modules plus three adjustment modules for the ends. Then, these prefabricated components are mounted on the in-situ pillars. The shims, both for the terrain slopes and for the construction elements, were tested in different physical scale models, which anticipated the work.

Cuauhtémoc Park Ramp / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile

Carreño Sartori Arquitectos
Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Chile

Materials and Tags

Cite: " Cuauhtémoc Park Ramp / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos" [Rampa Parque Cuauhtémoc / Carreño Sartori Arquitectos] 26 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

