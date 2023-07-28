Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

Save
Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyCasalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Stairs, FacadeCasalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, ChairCasalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamCasalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Lo Barnechea, Chile
  • Architects: Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  680
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Magdalena León
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AB Kupfer, Endemik, Italinnea, Legrand / Bticino, PRIETO, Porcelanosa Grupo, Tecma, Xilofor
  • Lead Architect: Gonzalo Mardones Viviani
  • Structural Design: VPA Ingenieria Estructural
  • Lighting: Paulina Sir, Fernanda Sucar
  • Construction: H Constructora
  • Interior Design: Vicky Cha
  • Landscape: Teresa Leighton
  • City: Lo Barnechea
  • Country: Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Vicky Chá
Save this picture!
Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Image 25 of 40
Plan - Basement
Save this picture!
Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Image 26 of 40
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Image 6 of 40
© Magdalena León

Text description provided by the architects. The CASALEMA is located on a sloping terrain in Valle Escondido, on the foothills of the Andes, in the Chilean capital, facing a natural park. In this landscape, the premise was to delicately insert the structure while respecting the trees and the atmosphere of serenity that the project seeks to capture, both in its volumes and in the interiors and exteriors of the building. The color palette of the different spaces and furniture is resolved through natural tones, enhancing the formal proposal as reminiscent of the nearby elements, and integrating it into the natural environment.

Save this picture!
Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Vicky Chá
Save this picture!
Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Image 27 of 40
Plan - Second floor
Save this picture!
Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Image 28 of 40
Plan - Roof
Save this picture!
Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Magdalena León

The house is accessed from the upper part, adapting to the slope through a series of "levitating" shapes, allowing for the incorporation of water courtyards with local stones and suspended volumes that frame the best views of the hills. This way, the house maintains its introversion towards the street while opening the social area and bedrooms towards the best views of the park and the golf course, through a series of terraces - visible concrete strips - that are the protagonists of the volumetric composition. The barbecue area is partially underground to emerge at garden level, harmonizing with the ravine and the park with ground cover and native trees typical of the foothills.

Save this picture!
Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Lighting, Windows
© Vicky Chá
Save this picture!
Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Image 29 of 40
Section - AA
Save this picture!
Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Image 32 of 40
Section - DD
Save this picture!
Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Image 33 of 40
Section - EE
Save this picture!
Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Magdalena León

As is usual in our works, the main material used is exposed concrete with the addition of titanium dioxide, which serves the dual purpose of whitening the concrete and, like trees, helping to eliminate toxic gases produced by cars. The second material used is wood, which helps the house blend into the essentially natural environment, establishing a dialogue with the wonderful landscape. Doors and windows are also made of cedar wood. In addition to the choice of materials, the sustainable proposal is as basic as it is efficient, based on the orientation of the house and a series of light courtyards that allow for natural cross ventilation and bathe the circulation areas and interior spaces with vertical and diagonal light. Thus, the house also manifests itself with simplicity in its interiors, using noble and austere materials and furniture in order to enhance the described atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Deck, Beam, Patio
© Vicky Chá
Save this picture!
Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Image 37 of 40
Elevation - North
Save this picture!
Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Image 38 of 40
Elevation - West
Save this picture!
Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Vicky Chá

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos" [Casalema / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos] 28 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004570/casalema-house-gonzalo-mardones-v-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags