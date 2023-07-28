Casalema House / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

+ 35

Houses • Lo Barnechea, Chile Architects: Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 680 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Magdalena León

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AB Kupfer , Endemik , Italinnea , Legrand / Bticino , PRIETO , Porcelanosa Grupo , Tecma , Xilofor

Lead Architect: Gonzalo Mardones Viviani

Structural Design: VPA Ingenieria Estructural

Lighting: Paulina Sir, Fernanda Sucar

Construction: H Constructora

Interior Design: Vicky Cha

Landscape: Teresa Leighton

City: Lo Barnechea

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The CASALEMA is located on a sloping terrain in Valle Escondido, on the foothills of the Andes, in the Chilean capital, facing a natural park. In this landscape, the premise was to delicately insert the structure while respecting the trees and the atmosphere of serenity that the project seeks to capture, both in its volumes and in the interiors and exteriors of the building. The color palette of the different spaces and furniture is resolved through natural tones, enhancing the formal proposal as reminiscent of the nearby elements, and integrating it into the natural environment.

The house is accessed from the upper part, adapting to the slope through a series of "levitating" shapes, allowing for the incorporation of water courtyards with local stones and suspended volumes that frame the best views of the hills. This way, the house maintains its introversion towards the street while opening the social area and bedrooms towards the best views of the park and the golf course, through a series of terraces - visible concrete strips - that are the protagonists of the volumetric composition. The barbecue area is partially underground to emerge at garden level, harmonizing with the ravine and the park with ground cover and native trees typical of the foothills.

As is usual in our works, the main material used is exposed concrete with the addition of titanium dioxide, which serves the dual purpose of whitening the concrete and, like trees, helping to eliminate toxic gases produced by cars. The second material used is wood, which helps the house blend into the essentially natural environment, establishing a dialogue with the wonderful landscape. Doors and windows are also made of cedar wood. In addition to the choice of materials, the sustainable proposal is as basic as it is efficient, based on the orientation of the house and a series of light courtyards that allow for natural cross ventilation and bathe the circulation areas and interior spaces with vertical and diagonal light. Thus, the house also manifests itself with simplicity in its interiors, using noble and austere materials and furniture in order to enhance the described atmosphere.