World
CANELE du JAPON / Koyori

CANELE du JAPON / Koyori

CANELE du JAPON / Koyori - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Store
Osaka, Japan
CANELE du JAPON / Koyori - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Junichi Usui

Text description provided by the architects. The project site is in an area of Osaka where office buildings and restaurants are concentrated. It involves designing a take-out-only shop for “Canule-dou” (a pastry shop specializing in canelés) in a very small tenant space that was previously used as a lottery ticket sales booth.

CANELE du JAPON / Koyori - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© Junichi Usui
CANELE du JAPON / Koyori - Image 16 of 17
Plan
CANELE du JAPON / Koyori - Interior Photography
© Junichi Usui

In the fast-paced and ever-changing modern era, and considering the location, there is a concern that even if minimalist and contemporary elements are incorporated, they may be quickly consumed and lose their appeal. To ensure the Canule-dou brand image and its unique organic and distinct nature are preserved, the design aims to seamlessly integrate these characteristics, allowing the shop to maintain its individuality over time.

CANELE du JAPON / Koyori - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Junichi Usui
CANELE du JAPON / Koyori - Image 17 of 17
Elevation
CANELE du JAPON / Koyori - Interior Photography
© Junichi Usui
CANELE du JAPON / Koyori - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Junichi Usui

The exterior walls are finished using earth as a material by skilled plaster craftsmen, while the interior is adorned with solid chestnut wood and handcrafted “Kurotani washi” paper by Hatanowataru. The scaled-down solid wood backdoor and the traditional Japanese “noren” curtain together create an iconic atmosphere. 

CANELE du JAPON / Koyori - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Junichi Usui

Project location

Address:Osaka, Japan

Koyori
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreJapan
Cite: "CANELE du JAPON / Koyori" 27 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004555/canele-du-japon-koyori> ISSN 0719-8884

