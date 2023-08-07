Seamless Transitions and Superior Insulation Through Frameless Glass Facades

In the past, glazed surfaces tended to be small and almost opaque; but this began to change throughout the years due to the growing trend of increasingly larger glass panes in construction. Accompanied by thinner frames, they dilute the boundaries between the inside and the outside, and have become ubiquitous in modern buildings. In fact, it is increasingly rare to find a contemporary work of architecture that does not include the remarkable presence of glass: this material is present in the most diverse architectural scales, and its transparency provides harmonious integration with the surroundings and generous natural light for buildings. Traditional systems with frames are still predominant, but frameless glass facades are gaining ground in specific architectural projects, as they create perfect connections between the glass and the structure of the building, resulting in a singular aesthetic with soft and harmonious transitions. By eliminating heavy frames, a project's aesthetics can be enhanced while also improving the quality of life inside.

With its advanced frameless glass technology, Aestech has been improving its systems for over 15 years, combining experience and innovation. Its patented technology allows the production of Insulated Glass Units (IGUs) with greater rigidity. An IGU is made up of two or more glass panels separated by a hermetically sealed space and filled with air or noble gas, such as argon or cryptonym, that have better insulating properties than air. Their main purpose is to improve the thermal performance and energy efficiency of windows, doors, and other construction elements that incorporate glass, reducing heat transfer in the building.

In the case of insulated glass units from Aestech, their main advantage is in their structural resistance. While traditional IGUs consist of multiple glass layers separated by a structure, limiting load transfer between external and internal panels, Aestech's technology involves the integration of pultrusion profiles and special adhesive to strengthen the perimeter seal of the isolated glass unit. By turning it into a flat tube structure, every glass layer actively involves load resistance, ensuring higher performance.

One of the highlights of this technology is the ability to connect glass units to each other or to surfaces at any angle. This flexibility allows architects and designers to create complex facade systems, eliminating the need for additional fasteners. The result is an elegant aesthetic that emphasizes the beauty of the glass itself, without having its continuity interrupted by frames. The structures also provide at least 20% higher levels of thermal and sound insulation compared to traditional buildings with conventional glass units. The absence of continuous metal tube structures, such as aluminum pillars, contributes to this performance. In addition, the glazing system has increased seismic resistance as the glass units are fixated only on two sides, ensuring the stability and safety of the building in case of earthquakes.

A good example of its application can be seen at the UNIT.City Office in Kyiv, Ukraine. The architects included a seamless glass wall on the front and rear of the building, complemented by snipped glass lines on the sides, without compromising the lightness of the facade. The facade's unique technological elements were visually demonstrated through a four-glass test fragment and a track on a metal base. An aerodynamic analysis guaranteed stability against wind loads, dividing the facade into "wind zones" and selecting appropriate glass units for each. Notably, the largest glass panels on the facade, measuring 5.2 meters high and 1.8 meters wide, remain without frames, increasing both the aesthetics and energy efficiency. These double-glass units have additional pultruded reinforcement, further strengthening the structural integrity and performance of the facade.

Another project that draws attention to the extensive use of glass is the Chicago Cube, also in Ukraine. A 12-meter-high cube-shaped glass structure devoid of aluminum support systems results in a light and visually pleasant design. Functionally, the 5.3 x 2.8-meter glass ribs serve as wind load absorbers and support the cover, maintaining its appearance without a frame or visible metal supports on the edges. Engineers creatively faced the challenge of fixing beams to the posts inside the roof without compromising aesthetics, using special accommodations for a simpler appearance. The installation was completed with a glass roof, designed with an effective water drainage slope and a weather station to record external conditions. High solar reflection properties of double-glass windows ensure a fresh and comfortable interior, complemented by colorful double-glass windows on the cube roof, preventing excessive penetration of sunlight and heat accumulation.

To conclude, Aestech frameless glass facade systems represent a paradigm shift in architectural glazing solutions, eliminating the need for conventional frames and incorporating their patented technology to reinforce IGUs. Perfect integration of form and function in its frameless projects not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of buildings but also improves structural performance, allowing designers to transcend traditional boundaries and open new ways of architectural expression.

