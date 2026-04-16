Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. South Korea
  5. Smurf Village School / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners

Smurf Village School / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners

Save

Smurf Village School / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Exterior PhotographySmurf Village School / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Exterior PhotographySmurf Village School / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsSmurf Village School / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSmurf Village School / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Hwaseong-si, South Korea
  • Category: Schools
  • Design Team: Hyunjoon Yoo, Jiyoung Jon, Jinsung Heo, Jiho Kim, Taewon Choi, Eunsuk Noh, Seonghyeon Baek
  • City: Hwaseong-si
  • Country: South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Smurf Village School / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners - Exterior Photography
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. People are influenced by built space, so we planned Songsan Middle School to have a variety of building groups and yards so that children can grow up in a village-like landscape that changes just by moving a few steps. We all want to raise our children to be more open-minded and endeavoring. And to do so, the fundamental shape and structure of the school needs to change. School buildings should be broken down into smaller blocks, with small yards and outside spaces in various shapes and forms in between the blocks where they can play around. I think our kids' school should feel more like a “Smurfs’ Village” than one large building, which is the standard layout of schools seen in Korea.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsSouth Korea
Cite: "Smurf Village School / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners" 16 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004539/smurf-village-school-hyunjoon-yoo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags