Smurf Village School / Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners

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Category: Schools

Design Team: Hyunjoon Yoo, Jiyoung Jon, Jinsung Heo, Jiho Kim, Taewon Choi, Eunsuk Noh, Seonghyeon Baek

City: Hwaseong-si

Country: South Korea

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Text description provided by the architects. People are influenced by built space, so we planned Songsan Middle School to have a variety of building groups and yards so that children can grow up in a village-like landscape that changes just by moving a few steps. We all want to raise our children to be more open-minded and endeavoring. And to do so, the fundamental shape and structure of the school needs to change. School buildings should be broken down into smaller blocks, with small yards and outside spaces in various shapes and forms in between the blocks where they can play around. I think our kids' school should feel more like a “Smurfs’ Village” than one large building, which is the standard layout of schools seen in Korea.