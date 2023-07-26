Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
White Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos

White Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos

White Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, FacadeWhite Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, LightingWhite Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living RoomWhite Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyWhite Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brasília, Brazil
  • Authors: Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco
  • Coordination: Victor Machado
  • Project Team: Giovanni Cristofaro
  • Structural Project: André Torres
  • Lighting Design: Dessine
  • Landscape Design: Fábio Camargo
  • Construction Work: Memória Engenharia
  • City: Brasília
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
White Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. The White Bricks House was built in an extremely artisanal way by masons-craftsmen, in a slow and precise process. Although it is a constructive process that is not very widespread in Brasília nowadays, the use of exposed solid bricks has a constructive complexity that requires precision and constructive refinement, elements that are very present in the most representative public buildings of Brasilia.

White Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Joana França
White Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 28 of 28
Isometric
White Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joana França

Built on a residential complex in the Lago Sul region of Brasília, the White Bricks House´s program was distributed around the perimeter of the plot so that all the main rooms of the house could face the central area, with a large green area and a semi-Olympic lap pool. Therefore, the bedrooms, living rooms, verandas, kitchen, and even the garage were directed towards the large garden environment that functions as a central patio.

White Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Lighting
© Joana França
White Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 23 of 28
Plan - Ground floor
White Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Joana França
White Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 25 of 28
Sections
White Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

The facades are covered by an outer layer of solid bricks painted white. Its different degrees of openness are formed by the variable spacing between the bricks. The level of visibility through the bricks reflects the different levels of privacy that are desired for each room. The “hollow” spaces between the bricks also allow for natural cross-ventilation. Therefore, the bricks form a “second facade” that has the function of controlling direct sunlight, natural ventilation, and the desired privacy. The bricks have elongated sizes that we designed specifically for the house.

White Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Joana França
White Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Joana França
White Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 24 of 28
Plan - Roof
White Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joana França

The spaced bricks reinterpret one of the most relevant architectural elements in Brasilia, the “cobogó” (breezeblock), which is so important for ventilation and natural lighting in Brazilian architecture.

White Bricks House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joana França

