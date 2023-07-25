Henning Larsen Wins Competition to Design Mass Timber Campus for University of the Faroe Islands

Henning Larsen Architects has just won the competition to design a new university campus building in Torshvan, Faroe Islands. The 8000m2 campus is primarily inspired by the Faroese settlements and indigenous lands, drawing on various ancient methodologies of building for extreme weather conditions. The new design “extends the comfortable outdoor season by 150 days each year,” transforming the campus into an ideal space for learning.

+ 1

The design envisions a group of houses positioned to provide natural shelter, embracing the Faroese tradition of "reading the landscape." The center of the new campus is a square located indoors. Together with a library, casual study areas, a canteen, a café, offices for the research and administrative staff, classrooms, and a sizable movable auditorium, a “central street” and a substantial stair are all intended to encourage daily interactions and foster socializing between students.

Our vision draws inspiration from historic Faroese construction methods and the mass timber buildings of the past while offering the University of the Faroe Islands a modern campus that blends seamlessly into the landscape and its varied context. -- Ósbjørn Jacobsen, Design Director, Partner, Henning Larsen Faroe Islands

The Faroe Islands' lasting ancient structures, traditional workmanship, and distinctive architecture were a clear source of inspiration for Henning Larsen during the design of the university addition. The Faroe Islands are home to some of the oldest operating timber buildings in the world, some of which date back to the 11th century. Mass will be used in the buildings' construction, and a turfed roof will be placed over them to blend the scheme seamlessly with Torshavn's famous scenery.

A central courtyard space is walled and covered by buildings on all sides, giving the ideal circumstances for outdoor activities. This is done to combat Torshavn's frequently changing weather, where it might be normal to encounter numerous weather conditions in one day. The green features continue onto the buildings' northern and southern elevations and are made up of façade modules that are intended to support year-round plant growth. This facade component integrates vertical nature as an integral aspect of the building design rather than an afterthought with its aesthetic and structural advantages.

Using wind and sun simulations, we have positioned the building volume so it is protected from the elements. We are transforming some existing parts of a parking lot into a new green community space, sheltered from the strong Northwestern winds dominating Torshavn. In this way, we add 150 days to the comfortable outdoor season and create the best possible conditions for outdoor life in one of the harshest campus locations in the world. -- Jakob Strømann-Andersen, Director of Sustainability and Innovation, Henning Larsen

Recently, Henning Larsen has designed various cultural place-makers throughout the world. Last month, the studio revealed the design for Smyril Line’s new headquarters and ferry terminal also in Torshavn. The building pays homage to traditional Faroese fishing boats with the backdrop of open seas. Last month, the studio, alongside Australian office Architectus and global consultants Arup, were selected to transform the Canberra Theater in Australia. Finally, in an effort to rework and rethink the architecture industry’s environmental impact, Henning Larsen recently presented the “Changing Our Footprint” exhibition at Aedes Architecture Forum in Berlin.