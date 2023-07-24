Immerso Hotel / Silva Dias Arquitectos

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. The Immerso Hotel complex was designed with a strong focus on its relationship with the surrounding landscape, defined by the valley it sits on and the powerful presence of the ocean.

The intervention, planned with modernity in mind while still respecting the spirit of the location, aims to harmonize natural values with architecture through the contextualization and integration of the structures into the site, incorporating principles of environmental sustainability tailored to the local climate conditions.

The conceptual design of the complex embraces the principles of the southern Iberian region, with scattered smaller construction on the gentle slopes and prominent buildings on the hilltops.

The sensory appeal is emphasized by captivating views of the valley and ocean from the interior to the exterior, accomplished through design elements such as curves reminiscent of waves defining the ceilings of the rooms and the grand restaurant balcony, inviting guests to relish in the natural setting.

Inside, the spaces flow sequentially, creating distinct "moments" that seamlessly connect with each other and the outside environment. The interior design emphasizes comfort and a pleasurable experience, featuring unique and differentiated characteristics.

The colors and textures used in the design draw inspiration from the natural context and contemporary elements, employing a relatively restricted range of materials such as exposed concrete, painted surfaces with mineral-inspired colors, pine wood, and painted iron.