Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Germany
  5. Tane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects

Tane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects

Save
Tane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects

Tane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsTane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects - Exterior PhotographyTane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Countertop, Sink, ChairTane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsTane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Pavilion
Weil am Rhein, Germany
  • Architects: Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Julien Lanoo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  VitrA
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of ATTA and Vitra. Image © Julien Lanoo

Text description provided by the architects. It was almost three years ago that Rolf Fehlbaum, Chairman Emeritus of Vitra, took architect Tsuyoshi Tane for a drive around Weil am Rhein, talking about his childhood and his memories of the fields on which the Vitra Campus can be found today. It was at this moment that the idea for a new structure was born: adhering to Tane’s concept of ‘Archaeology of the Future’, which believes that architecture begins from the memory of the place where it stands, the Tane Garden House will be completed in June 2023 and inaugurated during the week of Art Basel.

Save this picture!
Tane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of ATTA and Vitra. Image © Julien Lanoo

‘Like archaeologists, we begin a long process of exploration and digging up the memory of a place. It is a process of surprise and discovery, a quest to encounter things we did not know, what we had forgotten, and what has been lost through modernization and globalization. I believe that a place will always have memories deeply embedded in the ground and in history. And that this memory does not belong to the past, but is the driving force that creates architecture. Through this process of thinking about the future from the memory of a place, archaeology gradually becomes architecture,’ explains Tsuyoshi Tane.

Save this picture!
Tane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of ATTA and Vitra. Image © Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
Tane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects - Image 16 of 20
Plan - Site

Tane describes his architecture throughout his manifesto “Archaeology of the Future”. This design process is implemented in all the Atelier’s projects: the Estonian National Museum (as DGT.), Hirosaki Museum of Contemporary Art, The Al Thani Collection Museum space at Paris Hôtel de la Marine, or most lately, the design commission for the Imperial Hotel Tokyo new building (to be completed in 2036).

Save this picture!
Tane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Countertop, Sink, Chair
Courtesy of ATTA and Vitra. Image © Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
Tane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects - Image 17 of 20
Plan
Save this picture!
Tane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Chair
Courtesy of ATTA and Vitra. Image © Julien Lanoo

Following this ideology, the Tane Garden House has been built upon the concept of “Overground”.

By burning underground resources, traditional architecture plays a part in climate change. Tane Garden House, by using above-ground materials such as stone, wood, thatch, and rope is in essence, standing by nature’s side. On top of the materials selection, the construction itself is managed by local craftsmen using local supplies. The stone and wood used in the house were, for example, procured locally and only transported a short distance: 28 km for the granite stone (from the quarry to the stonemason and finally to the Vitra Campus) and 50 km for the wood (from the black forest to the factory and ultimately to the campus). Tane did not only limit the implementation of his concept to the construction phase of the Garden House but integrated it as well into the maintenance to protect its sustainability. Tane is convinced that only the local neighborhood can support and protect the longevity of architecture.

Save this picture!
Tane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of ATTA and Vitra. Image © Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
Tane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom
Courtesy of ATTA and Vitra. Image © Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
Tane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects - Image 18 of 20
Elevations

Measuring 15 m², Tane’s Garden House is very compact and can accommodate around 8 people. Equipped with a small coffee corner, it offers sufficient space for workshops but is primarily designed to store the gardening tools utilized by the crew in the Oudolf Garden. It is also for use by the Vitra employees who tend to the campus bees and for those who participate in the vegetable garden currently being created next to the Garden House. Outside seating and a small fountain for watering or cleaning boots and utensils are also part of the construction. In addition, the building located in the middle of the Campus, will have a viewing platform from which visitors can enjoy 360-degree unobstructed perspectives of the Oudolf Garten, the Umbrella House, and the rest of the Vitra Campus.

Save this picture!
Tane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of ATTA and Vitra. Image © Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
Tane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects - Image 20 of 20
Details
Save this picture!
Tane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of ATTA and Vitra. Image © Julien Lanoo

Tsuyoshi Tane’s addition to the campus is the fourth by an architect of Japanese descent, after the Umbrella House by Kazuo Shinohara, the Conference Pavilion by Tadao Ando, and the Factory Building by SANAA.

In autumn 2023, a special exhibition at the Vitra Design Museum Gallery will present insights into Tsuyoshi Tane’s work and his Garden House project.

Save this picture!
Tane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of ATTA and Vitra. Image © Julien Lanoo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Vitra Campus, Charles-Eames-Straße 2, 79576 Weil am Rhein, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionGermany
Cite: "Tane Garden House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects" 24 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004408/tane-garden-house-atelier-tsuyoshi-tane-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Top #Tags