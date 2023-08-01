Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Schindel Studio / Archer + Braun

Schindel Studio / Archer + Braun

Workshop, Cultural Architecture, Small Scale
London, United Kingdom
Schindel Studio / Archer + Braun - Exterior Photography, Garden
Schindel Studio / Archer + Braun - Exterior Photography, Windows
Text description provided by the architects. Schindel Studio is a purpose-built, sustainable artist's studio in East London, for the landscape painter Amelia Humber. Utilizing shingles to clad the walls and roof was influenced by Archer + Braun’s co-founder Sarah Braun's exposure to the architectural vernacular of rural villages in the Alps.

Schindel Studio / Archer + Braun - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
Schindel Studio / Archer + Braun - Exterior Photography
The shingles, a low carbon and sustainable product, were sourced from an artisan producer in Bavaria that produces shingles that are hand split and made from older larch ’shingle’ trees, creating a finish to the timber that exposes the grain and is rich in variety and texture. When experimenting with different finishes, the black matt finish eventually chosen emphasizes the variation present in the surface of each shingle and gave a typically rustic material a contemporary and unifying quality.

Schindel Studio / Archer + Braun - Interior Photography
Schindel Studio / Archer + Braun - Image 16 of 19
Plan

The building's form and articulation are entirely in response to its function as an artist's studio. The roof is pitched to allow for north light, and the wall space is maximized for artwork. There is one single window over the large butler sink where artwork would not have been able to be hung in any case. The interior has been envisaged as a ‘white box’, providing robust and durable working surfaces that are easily repainted.

Save this picture!
Schindel Studio / Archer + Braun - Interior Photography, Shelving
Schindel Studio / Archer + Braun - Image 18 of 19
Longitudinal Section

The ambition for the studio was to both construct and run it using the latest sustainable materials and technologies. Rather than pouring concrete which is environmentally problematic, screw piles were used for the foundations.

Schindel Studio / Archer + Braun - Interior Photography
Schindel Studio / Archer + Braun - Interior Photography
Schindel Studio / Archer + Braun - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass
Instead of specifying standard petrochemical insulation that is widely available for the studio’s thermal envelope, the walls, and roof were specified to be entirely breathable, using insulation made from both wood fiber and recycled denim from the fashion industry. All glazing is triple-glazed. The insulation specified outperforms current Building Regulations requirements so that only one small electric radiator (powered by solar panels on the roof of the main house) is required for heating purposes.

Schindel Studio / Archer + Braun - Exterior Photography, Brick
All the existing mature trees in the garden were retained. This partially conceals the overall form of the studio, with the black finish of the shingles providing a backdrop to the changing daylight and passing seasons.

Schindel Studio / Archer + Braun - Exterior Photography
