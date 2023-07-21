Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Brazil
  5. Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41

Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41

Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41

Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsLaguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - Interior Photography, StairsLaguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, WindowsLaguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLaguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - More Images+ 41

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Gallery
Curitiba, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio 41
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10979 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joana França, Eron Costin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Danpal, Saviski, Serralheria Independência, Tecnogran
  • Lead Architect: Emerson Vidigal
  • Architects: Emerson Vidigal, Eron Costin, Fabio Faria, João Gabriel Cordeiro, Martin Goic
  • Collaborators: Angelo Signori, Beatriz Dutra, Camila de Andrade
  • Hydrosanitary: Carion
  • Electric: EngeBrazil
  • Foundations: Escol
  • Interiors: Estudio 86
  • Facade Systems: Favegrup
  • Lighting: Fernanda Carvalho
  • Air Conditioning: Michelena
  • Comfort And Certification: Petinelli
  • Structures: Saviski
  • City: Curitiba
  • Country: Brazil
Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Eron Costin

Text description provided by the architects. A space of luminosity, an atmosphere of subdued light, whose objective is to promote well-being. A place where light is the protagonist not only during the day but as an urban lamp at night. A gallery designed to welcome, celebrate meetings and fulfill the wishes of people looking for qualified spaces to live.

Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Joana França

In this store for Incorporadora Laguna, a question arises from the beginning: on a narrow lot, with walled sides, and a street with high vehicle traffic, what would be the desirable visuals?

Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Joana França
Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Facade, Windows
© Joana França

To answer this question, the project suggests two possible approaches: the excavation of a garden on the underground perimeter, building a new place, and the choice of a translucent material that reveals luminosities, but not the visual ones from the interior of the building.

Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Handrail
© Joana França
Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - Image 33 of 46
Plan level -2.88
Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Eron Costin

The implantation follows the geometry of the lot, at the back, in an extended region, is the parking lot. The front portion, next to the street, is reserved for the shop window.

Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Eron Costin

The program then unfolds over three floors, with the ground floor concentrating on the café/bar and visitor reception, the basement floor with the areas for models, meetings, and brokers' work, and the top floor being reserved for decorated apartments.

Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Eron Costin
Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - Image 37 of 46
Section B
Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Eron Costin
Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - Interior Photography
© Joana França

The facades are built in a double envelope system. Externally, we have a volume whose materiality consists of white alveolar polycarbonate. The inner surface of this double wall is resolved with an aluminum and acid-etched glass system.

Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Eron Costin

The assembly of the building is carried out through the construction of a prefabricated concrete structure. The structure organizes itself, and supports people's spaces, without assuming a leading role. It is simple and modulated, supporting the translucent envelope and exploring the potential of natural light.

Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - Interior Photography, Facade
© Joana França

The intention is for the commercial space to communicate a subdued, unusual luminosity, providing an atmosphere of quiet, reflective spaces, conducive to decision-making by future property owners.

Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41 - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Joana França

Estúdio 41
Office

Cite: "Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41" [Galeria Laguna / Estúdio 41] 21 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004308/laguna-gallery-estudio-41> ISSN 0719-8884

