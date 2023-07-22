Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House M / Studio Atomic - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving
House M / Studio Atomic - Interior Photography, Countertop, Sink, Shelving, Chair, Windows
House M / Studio Atomic - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
House M / Studio Atomic - Interior Photography, Table, Chair

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Residential Interiors, Detail
Brooklyn, United States
  Architects: Studio Atomic
  Area: 130
  Year: 2022
  Photographs:
    Photographs:Sebastian Bach
  Manufacturers:
    Manufacturers:  Artemide, Barcelona Design, Berlinde DE BRUYCKERE , Ed Atkins, FLOS, Farah Al Qasimi , Fornasetti, Gebruder Thonet Vienna, HEM, Living Divani, Luceplan, Mamphis Milano, Noguchi, Reform CPH, Rose Salane , Santa & Cole, Ser Serpas
  Lead Architect: Gabriele Negro, Intl. Associate AIA
  Lighting Design: Paola Pietrantoni
  Graphics: Julieta Hernández Quijas
  • City: Brooklyn
  • Country: United States
House M / Studio Atomic - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving
© Sebastian Bach
House M / Studio Atomic - Image 19 of 22
Axonometric
House M / Studio Atomic - Interior Photography, Countertop, Sink, Shelving, Chair, Windows
© Sebastian Bach

Text description provided by the architects. Casa M is a residential renovation project that encompasses the last two floors of a historic four-level Brownstone built in 1894 in Brooklyn, New York.

House M / Studio Atomic - Interior Photography
© Sebastian Bach
House M / Studio Atomic - Image 20 of 22
Floor Plan
House M / Studio Atomic - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Sebastian Bach

The renovation focused on the upper two floors to create an open and functional space, using natural light as the main design element. The challenge was to reconfigure the interior space to meet the client's needs. The program required the creation of a bedroom, a bathroom, a living room with a dining area, and a kitchen.

House M / Studio Atomic - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Sebastian Bach
House M / Studio Atomic - Image 21 of 22
Section
House M / Studio Atomic - Interior Photography, Windows
© Sebastian Bach

The proposal was based on opening the third floor, creating a double-height space, and seamlessly connecting the living room, dining area, and kitchen. To achieve this transition and create multidirectional views, a light infinite staircase allowed natural light to flow between the different levels, from the main entrance to the roof access. In front of the staircase, a vertical bookshelf extends between the open spaces, connecting the two levels. Next to the kitchen, double doors enhance the illusion of a larger space, dividing what appeared to be an open area into a bedroom and bathroom.

House M / Studio Atomic - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Sebastian Bach
House M / Studio Atomic - Image 22 of 22
Section
House M / Studio Atomic - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Sebastian Bach

The double-height space offers views from a mezzanine with a desk that functions as a terrace within the house, taking advantage of the views and natural lighting of the space. This provides dynamic continuity and maximizes the livable space.

House M / Studio Atomic - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© Sebastian Bach
House M / Studio Atomic - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Sebastian Bach

Skylights and windows allow changes in lighting to interact with the interior, creating different atmospheres throughout the day. At the same time, these openings in the roof and facade act as a frame for the exterior and the sky, offering changing views from different points in the house and levels.

House M / Studio Atomic - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Sebastian Bach
House M / Studio Atomic - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Sebastian Bach

Vibrant colors were used in the bathroom and kitchen, referencing the works of Mexican artist Chucho Reyes, with the intention of having the combination of paint and natural light reflect colors throughout the rest of the house.

House M / Studio Atomic - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Sebastian Bach
House M / Studio Atomic - Image 18 of 22
© Sebastian Bach

Project location

Address:Brooklyn, New York, United States

Studio Atomic
Top #Tags