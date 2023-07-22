House M / Studio Atomic

+ 17

Residential Interiors, Detail • Brooklyn, United States Architects: Studio Atomic

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 130 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Sebastian Bach

Lead Architect: Gabriele Negro, Intl. Associate AIA

Lighting Design: Paola Pietrantoni

Graphics: Julieta Hernández Quijas

City: Brooklyn

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Casa M is a residential renovation project that encompasses the last two floors of a historic four-level Brownstone built in 1894 in Brooklyn, New York.

The renovation focused on the upper two floors to create an open and functional space, using natural light as the main design element. The challenge was to reconfigure the interior space to meet the client's needs. The program required the creation of a bedroom, a bathroom, a living room with a dining area, and a kitchen.

The proposal was based on opening the third floor, creating a double-height space, and seamlessly connecting the living room, dining area, and kitchen. To achieve this transition and create multidirectional views, a light infinite staircase allowed natural light to flow between the different levels, from the main entrance to the roof access. In front of the staircase, a vertical bookshelf extends between the open spaces, connecting the two levels. Next to the kitchen, double doors enhance the illusion of a larger space, dividing what appeared to be an open area into a bedroom and bathroom.

The double-height space offers views from a mezzanine with a desk that functions as a terrace within the house, taking advantage of the views and natural lighting of the space. This provides dynamic continuity and maximizes the livable space.

Skylights and windows allow changes in lighting to interact with the interior, creating different atmospheres throughout the day. At the same time, these openings in the roof and facade act as a frame for the exterior and the sky, offering changing views from different points in the house and levels.

Vibrant colors were used in the bathroom and kitchen, referencing the works of Mexican artist Chucho Reyes, with the intention of having the combination of paint and natural light reflect colors throughout the rest of the house.