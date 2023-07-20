Symbiocene Living: Exploring the Potential of Mycelium Blocks for Sustainable Architecture

The geological period we currently inhabit is known as the Anthropocene, defined by the substantial human impact on Earth's ecosystems and geology. In contrast, the Symbiocene, a term coined by Australian philosopher and environmentalist Glenn Albrecht, presents a vision of the future characterized by a positive and symbiotic relationship between humans and the natural world. In the Symbiocene era, humans actively collaborate with nature, acknowledging their interdependence with Earth's ecosystems and striving to regenerate and restore the natural environment, thus creating a more harmonious and sustainable world.

Recognizing the influential role of architects and urban designers in shaping this transformative period, PLP Labs embarked on a year-long experiment to explore the structural capabilities and architectural potential of mycelium bio-composites. The lab serves as the research and innovation division of PLP Architecture, and its research spans various fields, from design and technology to anthropology and social sciences. Actively collaborating with leading experts from around the world, they employ a multidisciplinary approach to arrive at novel and successful solutions, with ongoing projects focused on health and well-being in offices, virtual knowledge sharing, urban mobility systems, and sustainable materials.

Their latest installation, Symbiocene Living at Clerkenwell Design Week 2023, focused on a symbiotic relationship between humans and nature by growing everyday objects, like tables, planters and stools, from mycelium. These everyday objects are completely biodegradable and are not detrimental to the earth, exemplifying a cradle-to-cradle mentality. Their existence demonstrates a future where human engineering and ingenuity with the Earth's natural characteristics can serve both our needs, without costing us our planet.

According to Savannah Willits, Team Lead of PLP Labs, “It all started when a member of our team introduced the material to the office having just completed a master’s thesis on the material. From there, we begin to experiment growing the mycelium in different types of molds, substrates, and with 3D printed wood. The opportunity to exhibit at Clerkenwell came our way, and it seemed like the ideal initial place and timeline to develop our mycelium experiment one step further. The modular block system was the next logical step, as it offered a practical way forward and did not confine the types of final configurations we could present.”

The architectural or design language of mycelium is still developing. In this infancy, we wanted to introduce the uncommon material to the public in a familiar form – a modular block. Therefore, we introduced the new material in a familiar form instead of a new material in a new form.

84 blocks, approximately the size of watermelons, are strategically arranged to create an immersive experience for visitors, who are encouraged to interact with and explore the mycelium structures, providing them with a firsthand encounter of the collaboration between humans and fungi. Mycelium, the intricate network of fungal roots, holds immense potential as a material. The research revealed it to be an incredibly versatile material suitable for various architectural applications. Unlike traditional construction materials such as concrete and steel, mycelium bio-composites offer renewable, biodegradable, and environmentally friendly alternatives. Additionally, these materials possess lightweight properties, excellent insulation characteristics, and high fire resistance.

Savannah continues by saying that “it took approximately three months to grow the installation from start to finish. First, we 3D printed a wood formwork for the building block. Next, we packed the substrate that had been inoculated with the mycelium into the formwork. Mycelium can be grown in a controlled environment using agricultural waste such as straw, wood chips, or sawdust as a substrate and this was set up in a meeting room-turned makeshift lab. The mycelium then takes over the substrate, creating a dense and durable material that can be shaped and molded into different forms.”

One of the main challenges in creating the structures was to find the best environment for the material to grow. For this, the space was sterilized before the mycelium-hemp substrate was packed into the wood structure. Over the course of several weeks, the mycelium was allowed to grow, and it was subsequently dried to prevent further growth and render the resulting composite inert. Contamination of the mycelium would result in the formation of mold, posing risks to both the project and the office environment. Hence, utmost vigilance and caution were exercised throughout the entire process to ensure the room remained as clean as possible. Fortunately, only one of the samples became contaminated, an incident that occurred when attempting to film the process, which disturbed the environment.

The key discovery from our extensive year-long experiment was the ability to fuse mycelium with 3D-printed wood. After much trial and error, we managed to find the right mix and consistency of the two materials to create the blocks displayed at CDW.

The research and testing also helped to better understand the behavior of mycelium, particularly its reactions over time. The mycelium-3D printed wood combination offers precise control over mycelium shape, allowing any 3D model to be grown. The lost formwork of the wood prevents mycelium shrinkage, important for maintaining consistent block size and density in modular systems. Unlike molds, which cause mycelium to lose moisture and up to 40% of its weight, resulting in 5-10mm shrinkage, this approach avoids such issues.

Regarding the future of the material, the Team Lead is hopeful but agrees that there is much to still be researched and tested. “Currently, mycelium is an interior architecture product used for installation, lighting, and flooring. We are still a long way away from structural and exterior architecture mycelium products. It would require extensive testing and a bio-based policy for mycelium to be implemented. Previous research suggests mycelium could eventually be used structurally in buildings as its thermal properties and compressive strength is akin to an adobe brick. We are planning to further this research in the future, in addition to the durability of the material in the face of water or fire, etc. Despite these unknowns, it is very clear that mycelium surpasses concrete and steel in terms of sustainability and environmental impact. The material is renewable and completely biodegradable and does not take an absorbent amount of energy to grow. It embodies a cradle-to-cradle cycle, rather than cradle-to-grave circularity.”

The Symbiocene Living installation was displayed at Clerkenwell Design Week 2023 from May 23rd to May 25th. For those interested, further events and engagements will take place throughout the year, providing opportunities to delve deeper into the concept of the Symbiocene and explore the research and background of mycelium blocks. To learn more about the Symbiocene, mycelium blocks, and PLP Labs' research, as well as to engage further with their work, visit their website at https://plplabs.com/symbiocene/.