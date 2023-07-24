Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Esten House / Estudio Tecla

Esten House / Estudio Tecla

Esten House / Estudio Tecla

Esten House / Estudio Tecla

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Belén de Escobar, Argentina
  Architects: Estudio Tecla
  Area:  95
  Year:  2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: Fernando Schapochnik
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Basis Flooring, EDFAN, Insuma Sur
  Lead Architects: Valentina Rivarola, Leila Mihura
Esten House / Estudio Tecla - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Schapochnik
Axo
Axo
Esten House / Estudio Tecla - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Fernando Schapochnik

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Esten was originally the shed of an old country house in Buenos Aires. The project arose from the need to convert it into a weekend house or for temporary rental. 

Esten House / Estudio Tecla - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© Fernando Schapochnik
Esten House / Estudio Tecla - Image 23 of 27
Site plan
Esten House / Estudio Tecla - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Fernando Schapochnik

The main decision in the renovation was the relocalization of the gallery: the new project allows the house to open towards the north with the forest, achieving constant contact with nature for the user. The gallery’s morphology replicates the original volume of the shed with a gabled roof. Therefore, the house is perceived as a duo of mirrored volumes: one of them full and the other empty.

Esten House / Estudio Tecla - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch, Garden
© Fernando Schapochnik
Esten House / Estudio Tecla - Image 26 of 27
Section
Esten House / Estudio Tecla - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Fernando Schapochnik

The original construction had a gallery with glass enclosures that it was decided to reuse. From these recovered windows, the new gallery and facade of the house were modulated. Consequently, the image is composed of a succession of modules with different levels of opacity according to their function: some blind materialized in sheet metal provide privacy, others semi-transparent materialized in polycarbonate let light pass but protect from rain, and others completely permeable, dematerialized, allow to be crossed. From one of the permeable modules, a path leads to the forest that precedes the house, delimiting isolated spaces between the trees and ending in the pool.

Esten House / Estudio Tecla - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Fernando Schapochnik
Esten House / Estudio Tecla - Image 24 of 27
Floor plan
Esten House / Estudio Tecla - Image 25 of 27
Roof plan
Esten House / Estudio Tecla - Interior Photography
© Fernando Schapochnik

The interior public sector of the house consists of a living room and dining room with an integrated kitchen with cross ventilation to ventilate and walls with an air chamber to insulate from cold and heat. The private sector consists of two bedrooms with views of the park.

Esten House / Estudio Tecla - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows
© Fernando Schapochnik
Esten House / Estudio Tecla - Image 27 of 27
Section
Esten House / Estudio Tecla - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows
© Fernando Schapochnik

The proportion of inside – outside in the floor plan is equal: the intention is that the user spends most of the time in the gallery, sharing and enjoying nature.

Esten House / Estudio Tecla - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Fernando Schapochnik

Estudio Tecla
Cite: "Esten House / Estudio Tecla" [Casa Esten / Estudio Tecla] 24 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

