World
Pediatric Clinic / Pineda Monedero

Pediatric Clinic / Pineda Monedero

Pediatric Clinic / Pineda Monedero

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Clinic, Detail
Sabadell, Spain
  • Architects: Pineda Monedero
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  45
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Hevia
  • Lead Architect: Antón Monedero, Àlex Pineda
Pediatric Clinic / Pineda Monedero - Interior Photography, Windows
© José Hevia
Pediatric Clinic / Pineda Monedero - Image 13 of 13
Floor Plan
Pediatric Clinic / Pineda Monedero - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. This pediatric clinic is located at forty square meters local with a courtyard at the back. Since the program is modest, the architecture focuses on creating a warm and magical space, where children can forget that they are visiting the doctor.

Pediatric Clinic / Pineda Monedero - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© José Hevia
Pediatric Clinic / Pineda Monedero - Interior Photography, Chair
© José Hevia

The aim is to use less intimidating language that replaces right angles and cold materials with tactile, warm, and welcoming architecture. A curved wooden wall, between two clean white planes, generates the different spaces.

Pediatric Clinic / Pineda Monedero - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Shelving
© José Hevia
Pediatric Clinic / Pineda Monedero - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

Curved geometries and natural materials are more reminiscent of the warmth of a mother's womb than of an aseptic space. As a user, the experience also resembles birth. From an intimate, enveloping space (waiting room), we move through a narrow slit into the light. We cross a threshold (bathroom and reception) and find ourselves in an open space illuminated from above (consultation room). In the middle, a tree grows that can be seen from the street and as we pass, it invites us to enter to see what is going on inside. Under the tree, as in the birth, we meet the pediatrician.

Pediatric Clinic / Pineda Monedero - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© José Hevia
Pediatric Clinic / Pineda Monedero - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Sabadell, Province of Barcelona, Spain

Pineda Monedero
Cite: "Pediatric Clinic / Pineda Monedero" [Clínica Pediátrica / Pineda Monedero] 19 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

