Ascending House / RSA

+ 16

Design Team: Kashyap Mevada, Dhruv Trivedi, Kaivan Shah, Sandeep Sindhwani

Landscape Architect: Vidisha Shah - Tattva Landscapes

Structural Engineer: Mitesh Shah

Program / Use / Building Function: Private residence

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The Ascending house is in Ahmedabad, completed in December 2022. The massing of the house is designed with step formation to cater to higher side requirements along with open spaces on each floor. The bulk was broken into segments and was designed with a concept of Jenga blocks and was fragmented as per ascending floor plates. The design caters to cozy scale terraces to rooms, which emphasize the extruded cuboids. In the brief, we were told that clients believe in the puja area to a great extent. As the design outcome, the circular concrete mass was designed with a fixed glass slit on top. This space was formed as the dynamic element for the daytime with a height of 16ft.

The sunlight penetration through the slit cast a moon-shaped shadow pattern on the exposed RCC wall. This shadow moves in the mass as the sun's angle changes. This drama justifies the circular mass. The house has multiple floor heights, ranging from 11 feet to 8 feet for the living room and passages. A double-height space for the dining area opens in a Jaisalmer stone-cladded courtyard. The white gravel courtyard acts as a breakfast or evening coffee space.

The covered veranda is a conclave space of the house, designed on the same level as the landscape. The landscape area intervenes under the wooden bottom canopy and creates a homogeneous space. This space has an 11ft height which expands the cone of vision to observe the plantation. The veranda sprawls in the landscape with a backdrop of exposed rcc wall and a lotus pond. The boulders, water, and plantations add up the nuances in the space. The house perceives multiple visual affairs from inside and outside both. Level differences, massing, and exposed RCC are the thriving elements of the house.