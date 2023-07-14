Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Ascending House / RSA

Ascending House / RSA

Save
Ascending House / RSA

Ascending House / RSA - Interior Photography, FacadeAscending House / RSA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairAscending House / RSA - Exterior Photography, FacadeAscending House / RSA - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeAscending House / RSA - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ahmedabad, India
  • Design Team: Kashyap Mevada, Dhruv Trivedi, Kaivan Shah, Sandeep Sindhwani
  • Landscape Architect: Vidisha Shah - Tattva Landscapes
  • Structural Engineer: Mitesh Shah
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Private residence
  • City: Ahmedabad
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ascending House / RSA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Umang Shah

Text description provided by the architects. The Ascending house is in Ahmedabad, completed in December 2022. The massing of the house is designed with step formation to cater to higher side requirements along with open spaces on each floor. The bulk was broken into segments and was designed with a concept of Jenga blocks and was fragmented as per ascending floor plates. The design caters to cozy scale terraces to rooms, which emphasize the extruded cuboids. In the brief, we were told that clients believe in the puja area to a great extent. As the design outcome, the circular concrete mass was designed with a fixed glass slit on top. This space was formed as the dynamic element for the daytime with a height of 16ft.

Save this picture!
Ascending House / RSA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Chair, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Umang Shah
Save this picture!
Ascending House / RSA - Image 16 of 21
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Ascending House / RSA - Interior Photography, Facade
© Umang Shah

The sunlight penetration through the slit cast a moon-shaped shadow pattern on the exposed RCC wall. This shadow moves in the mass as the sun's angle changes. This drama justifies the circular mass.  The house has multiple floor heights, ranging from 11 feet to 8 feet for the living room and passages. A double-height space for the dining area opens in a Jaisalmer stone-cladded courtyard. The white gravel courtyard acts as a breakfast or evening coffee space.

Save this picture!
Ascending House / RSA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Umang Shah
Save this picture!
Ascending House / RSA - Image 21 of 21
Section 02
Save this picture!
Ascending House / RSA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Umang Shah

The covered veranda is a conclave space of the house, designed on the same level as the landscape. The landscape area intervenes under the wooden bottom canopy and creates a homogeneous space. This space has an 11ft height which expands the cone of vision to observe the plantation. The veranda sprawls in the landscape with a backdrop of exposed rcc wall and a lotus pond. The boulders, water, and plantations add up the nuances in the space. The house perceives multiple visual affairs from inside and outside both. Level differences, massing, and exposed RCC are the thriving elements of the house.

Save this picture!
Ascending House / RSA - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© Umang Shah

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
RSA
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Ascending House / RSA" 14 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003952/ascending-house-rsa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags