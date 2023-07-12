Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex / Revery Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, CoastThe Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex / Revery Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeThe Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex / Revery Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeThe Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex / Revery Architecture - Interior Photography, StairsThe Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex / Revery Architecture - More Images+ 29

The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex / Revery Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Coast
Courtesy of Revery

Text description provided by the architects. The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex | Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong is a new hub for the University of Chicago’s renowned Booth School of Business and home to its global MBA Program. Transforming a challenging, abandoned historic site, the facility promotes the University’s inter-cultural partnership with the region of Hong Kong while providing an oasis of wonder, culture, and ecological resiliency for the community.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex / Revery Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ema Peter
The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex / Revery Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ema Peter

Located on the lush, verdant slope of Mount Davis, the site was originally a military encampment for the British Army in the 1940s, then later the Victoria Road Detention Centre. This proximity of history and memory, and the fact that the public had been excluded from the area for so long, required great care in the design. Adding to this complexity, the hillside was extremely steep, and home to an indigenous bat population and 464 mature trees.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex / Revery Architecture - Image 26 of 34

Revery’s approach sensitively “floats” the new building above the slope to protect the existing heritage structures and resident ecology. Touching down on mini piles at points of least intrusion, the curvilinear form gently weaves the program into the contours of the site’s terrain, embracing a majestic 75+-year-old Delonix regia (or Pheonix) tree, and interlacing the heritage blocks. This bridging scheme reifies continuity and reciprocity across time, culture, and biotic communities to promote a more connective notion of wellness and flourishing.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex / Revery Architecture - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Revery
The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex / Revery Architecture - Image 27 of 34

Nestled amid the old-growth canopy atop slender, atypical tall columns of up to 17m, the new building evokes the impression of a “treehouse of knowledge” and a haven of inspiration. Encompassing flexible classrooms, group study rooms, offices, and a rentable lecture theatre and lounges, the campus provides varying scales for diverse forms of learning and collaboration, with optimal access to daylight, natural ventilation, and sightlines to nature.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex / Revery Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows
© Ema Peter
The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex / Revery Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Ema Peter

The University of Chicago Hong Kong Campus makes good use of the site’s inherent natural and heritage conditions to achieve BEAM Plus Silver-certified performance and to augment social, historical, and natural meaning-making practices. The deliberate move to preserve, restore, and adaptively reuse the heritage structures, one of which was repurposed into a museum and interpretive center, immerses the University’s program into the Hong Kong context while minimizing the carbon footprint of the project.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex / Revery Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Table, Windows
© Ema Peter

The heritage courtyard serves as a focal point of the campus and encourages social interaction among Interpretation Centre visitors, academics, and the public. A unique Brise Soleil wall within the heritage complex was carefully restored to allow natural ventilation and solar shading, maintaining a comfortable environment for users in this subtropical environment, with minimal active conditioning.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex / Revery Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ema Peter
The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex / Revery Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Ema Peter

An expansive new promenade deck welcomes the community to enjoy the panorama across the Lamma Channel and provides zones for informal knowledge sharing, gathering, and physical activity. Hiking trails winding throughout the site have been restored, offering the opportunity to immerse in the rich landscape.

Address:Hong Kong

Revery Architecture
Cite: "The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex / Revery Architecture" 12 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003827/the-hong-kong-jockey-club-university-of-chicago-academic-complex-revery-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags