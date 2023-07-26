Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Little Big Architecture: Getting to Know Jirau’s Work

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

When it comes to architecture, scale is inevitably mentioned for graphic and two-dimensional representation of the built area, land size, and city extension. Architecture is a grand discipline with robust constructions and large areas, but the field of action is vast, encompassing "smaller" scales: essential housing, restricted land, and small cities.

Little Big Architecture: Getting to Know Jirau’s Work - Image 2 of 16Little Big Architecture: Getting to Know Jirau’s Work - Image 3 of 16Little Big Architecture: Getting to Know Jirau’s Work - Image 4 of 16Little Big Architecture: Getting to Know Jirau’s Work - Image 5 of 16Little Big Architecture: Getting to Know Jirau’s Work - More Images+ 11

The small city of Caruaru in Pernambuco hosts Jirau. Operating since 2010 and directed by Bernardo Lopes and Paulo Patriota, the office creates original architecture in a restricted context. It is a design thought that alternates and relates scales understood as opposites. This results in an architecture different from that conveyed and disseminated and a broader formal repertoire.

Little Big Architecture: Getting to Know Jirau’s Work - Image 2 of 16
Novo Jardim Social Housing © Antônio Preggo

Despite the small scale of its headquarters city, its projects are large. Jirau's approach to each project focuses less on total square footage and more on subverting repeated precepts that are rarely thought of in another way. Social housing expands from vertical buildings to neighboring housing developments; standardized houses with gable roofs give way to pure forms with a contemporary feel; commercial buildings completely divided into small rooms become free floors.

Little Big Architecture: Getting to Know Jirau’s Work - Image 4 of 16
Edifício Agamenon Empresarial © Jackson Carvalho

Jirau's region also imposes restrictions: informality prevails, and technological resources are limited. As Mies van der Rohe once said, "less is more," and in the case of Jirau, "doing more with less" is both an attitude towards practice - in the context of social housing construction - and proof of the Miesian maxim.

Little Big Architecture: Getting to Know Jirau’s Work - Image 16 of 16
Casa Neblina © Antônio Preggo

The website's description states that small interventions build the city. In addition to reinforcing the idea of a network of relationships that form and radiate their consequences (thus expanding the scale), this idea reflects the design approach of altering certain aspects of construction programs in a way that keeps creation ongoing, increasing the scale of architectural work in terms of repertoire, solutions, and built examples.

Little Big Architecture: Getting to Know Jirau’s Work - Image 6 of 16
Residencial Clodoaldo Sampaio © Antônio Preggo

Jirau's activities have a relevant impact on contemporary architecture. The origin is in a small city. The performance is on a large scale. Caruaru's small scale magnifies Jirau's architecture practice (and results). The projects demonstrate the office's approach. Check them out:

Habitação Social Wirton Lira

Little Big Architecture: Getting to Know Jirau’s Work - Image 7 of 16
Habitação Social Wirton Lira © Cortesia de Jirau Arquitetura

Architect's House

Little Big Architecture: Getting to Know Jirau’s Work - Image 13 of 16
Architect's House © Antônio Preggo

Novo Jardim Social Housing

Little Big Architecture: Getting to Know Jirau’s Work - Image 12 of 16
Novo Jardim Social Housing © Antônio Preggo

Casa Neblina

Little Big Architecture: Getting to Know Jirau’s Work - Image 3 of 16
Casa Neblina © Antônio Preggo

Residencial Clodoaldo Sampaio

Little Big Architecture: Getting to Know Jirau’s Work - Image 8 of 16
Residencial Clodoaldo Sampaio © Antônio Preggo

Edifício Agamenon Empresarial

Little Big Architecture: Getting to Know Jirau’s Work - Image 9 of 16
Edifício Agamenon Empresarial © Jackson Carvalho

Copa House

Little Big Architecture: Getting to Know Jirau’s Work - Image 11 of 16
Copa House © Antônio Preggo

