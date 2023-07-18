Biophilia in Brazilian Contemporary Architecture in 7 Projects

Save this picture! Restaurante 00:00 / Ricardo Abreu Arquitetos. Image: © Renato Navarro

Biophilia, or love for life and nature, inspires architects around the world to create spaces that deeply connect with natural elements. These architectural projects seek to reintroduce nature into built environments, resulting in spaces that promote well-being, health, inspiration, and even productivity. In Brazil, the possibilities are even broader, given the country's exuberant climate and the vegetation found in various biomes. In this article, we will explore seven projects from different programs that embrace this concept and allow for a symbiosis between architecture, humans, and nature.

"A long-suspended flower box crosses all the integrated environments and draws, together with the floor vases and pendants, a private biome. The intense presence of vegetation is capable of creating a specific microclimate, reducing high temperatures, and improving air quality, important premises in a city like São Paulo."

"A true immersion in organic lines between ceilings, floors and built elements, where vegetation stands out. The 25 islands are invaded by herbaceous plants, ornamental foliage, shrubs and parasitic species. The eye is drawn to the main element that signals life in that abandoned space: nature. Biophilic design incorporates natural features and connects man to the built environment.

"Biophilia goes beyond the inclusion of plants in the office. It’s a new mindset for corporate projects with a focus on the user, in this case, the employees. The biophilic design uses elements like lighting, ventilation, textures, colors, and shapes to compose an environment that promotes interaction and contributes to the team’s comfort."

"Transparency in the glass walls and the presence of a natural material such as wood increase the constant contact with nature. To complete the biophilic experience the designers added a green roof on top of the second volume. The detail also improves thermal, an important matter since the local weather is quite warm."

"Strongly marked by biophilia concepts, the environment brings the human being closer to the benefits of living with nature, providing comfort to those who access the space."

"Biophilic design is represented by timber slats, bringing warmth and comfort to the space, along with clean and sumptuous landscaping at strategic points. In addition, we opted for rustic stones in the garden, reinforcing the idea of linking nature to the built environment."

"Diverse branches and leaves work as external windshield curtains for all the openings that in turn are “Front Stage” of the Grand Opera of nature that presents its oxygen, perfumes and blue butterflies. Life in this dome, under the canopies of centuries-old trees, so close to the vegetal textures, surrounded by the light and shadow of the moving foliage, to the sound of countless animals of the forest become unique qualifications of the indoor spaces created. Such pre-existing resources have the priceless value of time and the vital energy of nature."

These pre-existing resources have the invaluable value of time and the vital energy of nature." These architectural projects are just a few examples of the power of biophilia in architecture. By integrating natural elements such as natural light, vegetation, water, and organic materials, these works provide a tangible connection to the natural environment, improving the quality of life for the people who inhabit and use them. Learn more about biophilia here.