  Biophilia in Brazilian Contemporary Architecture in 7 Projects

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Biophilia, or love for life and nature, inspires architects around the world to create spaces that deeply connect with natural elements. These architectural projects seek to reintroduce nature into built environments, resulting in spaces that promote well-being, health, inspiration, and even productivity. In Brazil, the possibilities are even broader, given the country's exuberant climate and the vegetation found in various biomes. In this article, we will explore seven projects from different programs that embrace this concept and allow for a symbiosis between architecture, humans, and nature.

Biophilia in Brazilian Contemporary Architecture in 7 Projects - Image 2 of 15Biophilia in Brazilian Contemporary Architecture in 7 Projects - Image 3 of 15Biophilia in Brazilian Contemporary Architecture in 7 Projects - Image 4 of 15Biophilia in Brazilian Contemporary Architecture in 7 Projects - Image 5 of 15

Varanda Apartment / Estudio Guto Requena

"A long-suspended flower box crosses all the integrated environments and draws, together with the floor vases and pendants, a private biome. The intense presence of vegetation is capable of creating a specific microclimate, reducing high temperatures, and improving air quality, important premises in a city like São Paulo."

Biophilia in Brazilian Contemporary Architecture in 7 Projects - Image 7 of 15
Varanda Apartment / Estudio Guto Requena. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Restaurante 00:00 / Ricardo Abreu Arquitetos

"A true immersion in organic lines between ceilings, floors and built elements, where vegetation stands out. The 25 islands are invaded by herbaceous plants, ornamental foliage, shrubs and parasitic species. The eye is drawn to the main element that signals life in that abandoned space: nature. Biophilic design incorporates natural features and connects man to the built environment.

"

Biophilia in Brazilian Contemporary Architecture in 7 Projects - Image 11 of 15
Restaurante 00:00 / Ricardo Abreu Arquitetos. Image: © Renato Navarro

IT’S Biofilia Office / IT'S Informov

"Biophilia goes beyond the inclusion of plants in the office. It’s a new mindset for corporate projects with a focus on the user, in this case, the employees. The biophilic design uses elements like lighting, ventilation, textures, colors, and shapes to compose an environment that promotes interaction and contributes to the team’s comfort."

Biophilia in Brazilian Contemporary Architecture in 7 Projects - Image 8 of 15
IT’S Biofilia Office / IT'S Informov. Image: © Alexandre Oliveira – Jafo Fotografia

Ribeirão Preto Residence / Perkins+Will

"Transparency in the glass walls and the presence of a natural material such as wood increase the constant contact with nature. To complete the biophilic experience the designers added a green roof on top of the second volume. The detail also improves thermal, an important matter since the local weather is quite warm."

Biophilia in Brazilian Contemporary Architecture in 7 Projects - Image 5 of 15
Ribeirão Preto Residence / Perkins+Will. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Loja Idália / Vivian Coser Arquitetos Associado

"Strongly marked by biophilia concepts, the environment brings the human being closer to the benefits of living with nature, providing comfort to those who access the space."

Biophilia in Brazilian Contemporary Architecture in 7 Projects - Image 10 of 15
Loja Idália / Vivian Coser Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Ruy Teixeira

Casa ML / Studio FP02

"Biophilic design is represented by timber slats, bringing warmth and comfort to the space, along with clean and sumptuous landscaping at strategic points. In addition, we opted for rustic stones in the garden, reinforcing the idea of linking nature to the built environment."

Biophilia in Brazilian Contemporary Architecture in 7 Projects - Image 9 of 15
Casa ML / Studio FP02. Image: © Edgard Cesar

Rainforest House / Arena Arquitetura

"Diverse branches and leaves work as external windshield curtains for all the openings that in turn are “Front Stage” of the Grand Opera of nature that presents its oxygen, perfumes and blue butterflies. Life in this dome, under the canopies of centuries-old trees, so close to the vegetal textures, surrounded by the light and shadow of the moving foliage, to the sound of countless animals of the forest become unique qualifications of the indoor spaces created. Such pre-existing resources have the priceless value of time and the vital energy of nature."

Biophilia in Brazilian Contemporary Architecture in 7 Projects - Image 15 of 15
Rainforest House / Arena Arquitetura. Image: © Joana França

These pre-existing resources have the invaluable value of time and the vital energy of nature." These architectural projects are just a few examples of the power of biophilia in architecture. By integrating natural elements such as natural light, vegetation, water, and organic materials, these works provide a tangible connection to the natural environment, improving the quality of life for the people who inhabit and use them. Learn more about biophilia here.

