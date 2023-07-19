Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  3. Bathroom Niche and Other Tips to Optimize Space and Aesthetics in This Environment

Bathroom Niche and Other Tips to Optimize Space and Aesthetics in This Environment

Bathroom Niche and Other Tips to Optimize Space and Aesthetics in This Environment
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Designing a bathroom requires careful attention to detail to remain beautiful and organized. The amount of hygiene and health products typically stored in this environment requires functional cabinets and other strategies. Increasingly, we see the solution of using niches to create a recess in the wall. This allows optimizing the available space and, as a bonus, makes the environment more aesthetically pleasing. That's why we bring you some examples of bathroom niches and tips for their installation. In addition, we bring you other examples beyond traditional soap dishes.

Bathroom Niche and Other Tips to Optimize Space and Aesthetics in This Environment - Image 7 of 17
Light House / Delton Leandro Arquitetura. Image: © OKA Fotografia

Bathroom Niche

There is no specific rule for the size of the bathroom niche. It depends on the number of products customers usually have. The main concern is to place them at a height where customers can easily reach them. Therefore, you should start at least 90 cm from the ground. Its height should be at least 30 cm to accommodate products such as shampoos and conditioners. Remember that these elements can have horizontal and vertical shapes and can occupy any space in the bathroom to optimize functionality and aesthetics.

When installing a niche, it is also important to consider the plumbing project to avoid interfering with pipes. Therefore, one must consult an architect or interior designer to study the existing wall and propose the best way to build its niche. As for materials, they should be waterproof. That's why stones are the most commonly used and desired. But some use plaster, porcelain, and concrete. These pieces can also create indirect lighting that can bring a different atmosphere to the environment when lit.

Bathroom Niche and Other Tips to Optimize Space and Aesthetics in This Environment - Image 5 of 17
Casa Malota / Aresto Arquitetura. Image: © Adriano Pacelli
Bathroom Niche and Other Tips to Optimize Space and Aesthetics in This Environment - Image 15 of 17
Casa Trem / ARKITITO Arquitetura. Image: © Fran Parente
Bathroom Niche and Other Tips to Optimize Space and Aesthetics in This Environment - Image 13 of 17
Residência HFL / Metrópole Arquitetos. Image: © Manuel Sá
Bathroom Niche and Other Tips to Optimize Space and Aesthetics in This Environment - Image 8 of 17
Apartamento Vermelho / Mana arquitetura. Image: © Carolina Lacaz
Bathroom Niche and Other Tips to Optimize Space and Aesthetics in This Environment - Image 3 of 17
Apartamento Vivi / Alan Chu. Image: © Djan Chu
Bathroom Niche and Other Tips to Optimize Space and Aesthetics in This Environment - Image 16 of 17
Casa RUP Baroneza / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura. Image: © Pedro Napolitano

Sink Extension and Support Benches

Besides niches, we present some projects that have adopted other strategies to organize products in the bathroom. One is extending the sink counter to the shower in a design that integrates both spaces. Other solutions include building support benches that are not only used when the user wants a more relaxed bath but also for holding objects.

Bathroom Niche and Other Tips to Optimize Space and Aesthetics in This Environment - Image 11 of 17
Maria Rosa House / VAGA. Image: © Carolina Lacaz
Bathroom Niche and Other Tips to Optimize Space and Aesthetics in This Environment - Image 12 of 17
Casa Vertical / Tsou Arquitectos. Image: © Ivo Tavares Studio
Bathroom Niche and Other Tips to Optimize Space and Aesthetics in This Environment - Image 14 of 17
Apartamento no Edifício Mônica / Vapor arquitetura. Image: © Arthur Duarte
Bathroom Niche and Other Tips to Optimize Space and Aesthetics in This Environment - Image 9 of 17
Sala Casa / H.a. Image: © Quang Dam

