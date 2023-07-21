Architecture Classics: Library and Auditorium at Jorge Tadeo Lozano University / Bermúdez Arquitectos

Save this picture! Exterior – aerial photo of the plaza area. Image © Enrique Guzmán

The project contemplates the development of a building and a square that aims to articulate and integrate the Jorge Tadeo Lozano University with the center of Bogotá, revitalizing and converting what was once a deteriorated residential and industrial suburb into an open and public campus. The building results from overlapping a volume of 47 meters in width and depth with another volume of 40 meters in width and depth, creating a covered perimeter walkway on the first floor that extends along the sidewalks of the surrounding streets. With a total height of 30 meters, the building consists of 4 large floors, with clear heights ranging from 3.4 to 6.1 meters.

The main entrances and large windows of the building are located on the northeast corner, framing the imposing Monserrate Hill. This positioning ensures views, natural lighting, and morning warmth for its main areas. The facades facing south and west are designed to be closed, providing protection against the uncomfortable afternoon sun, urban noise, and views of deteriorated city blocks. The project prioritizes noise isolation and effective management of lighting, acoustics, solar protection, and circulation. Rational and innovative approaches to these factors ensure a harmonious relationship between the interior space and the activities it accommodates.

The auditorium, located on the first level, is suitable for symphonic and chamber music performances, as well as various events. It features variable acoustics achieved through the use of deflectors made of tempered glass and a system for incorporating additional volumes to achieve the desired reverberation coefficient.

The open-format library occupies the 3rd and 4th floors, connected by a staircase and a void on the northeast corner of the building. Various skylight systems introduce light into the interior spaces without direct sunlight affecting reading areas.

Each floor, covering an area of 2,200 m², is supported by nine elements in the shape of a 3.60-meter side square. These elements span approximately 15 meters and have cantilevers of 3.5 meters. Due to their size, these structural elements serve to define meeting rooms, accommodate mechanical ducts, and house technical rooms.