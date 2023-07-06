Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Mexico
  5. Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero

Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero

Save
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero

Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Interior Photography, Handrail, BeamHotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Interior Photography, Windows, StairsHotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Exterior Photography, Facade, HandrailHotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Interior Photography, FacadeHotel Eterna / Arista Cero - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Hotels
Tulum, Mexico
  • Architects: Arista Cero
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tamara Uribe
  • Lead Architect: Claudia Aguilar, André Borges, Mario Gonzalez
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Exterior Photography
© Tamara Uribe
Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Image 17 of 26
Planta baja
Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tamara Uribe

Text description provided by the architects. ETERNA is a 25-suite hotel located in the center of La Veleta, Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Interior Photography, Facade
© Tamara Uribe
Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Image 18 of 26
Planta primer nivel
Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Concrete, Column
© Tamara Uribe

The concept was developed around the connection between the sky and the earth, the link that exists between the earthly plane and the worldview that the ancient Mayan civilization studied and revered. 

Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam
© Tamara Uribe
Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Image 19 of 26
Planta segundo nivel
Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Tamara Uribe

Reinterpreting this in a scheme of intersections of 4 volumetrics, 1 horizontal volumetric, and 3 vertical volumetrics located parallel to the entire width of the land, generating voids between them, spaces that will function as transitions between public and private spaces. 

Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Tamara Uribe
Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Image 20 of 26
Planta tercer nivel
Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Tamara Uribe

The vegetation on the site is tropical, with trees and native low vegetation, with the intention of rescuing the largest number of trees and transplanting them to different points of the project. 

Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Tamara Uribe
Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Image 21 of 26
Planta azotea

The access to the project is through an outdoor plaza, located next to a Jabín tree that highlights and directs the circulation towards the horizontal volumetric that houses the public and private areas of the hotel's operation. They are connected through horizontal and vertical circulations that link all points of the project.

Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Tamara Uribe
Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Image 22 of 26
Corte A-A'

The complex consists of 5 types of suites distributed on four levels. 7 Suites of two types on the ground floor with private access to a garden and/or pool. 8 Suites of two types on the first level, one with access to a private terrace and balconies with views of the green context of the area, and the second type connect with the 3rd and 4th levels through circulation intersections designed through vaults that connect with each other, separating the social and private use of each room per level. 

Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs
© Tamara Uribe
Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Image 23 of 26
Corte B-B'

8 Suites of 2 types on the second level, one with access to balconies that play with the volumetric, sharing with the last level, and the second with the design of the lower level whose types of uses are reversed, playing with the sense of spaces between the different levels of the complex. 

Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Tamara Uribe
Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Image 24 of 26
Fachada norte

On the 3rd level, there is a common terrace with a pool for all guests and private areas of the 8 interconnected suites, divided between observatories and pools, whose views offer panoramic views of the surrounding Mayan jungle and the constellations in the sky. 

Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Tamara Uribe
Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Image 25 of 26
Fachada oeste

The use of materials from the region is proposed, highlighting the chukum-type plaster, Mayan stone, and wood. The horizontal volumetric with a stone coating as a representation of the mass, the strength of the earth against the lightness of the chukum-type finish applied to the vertical volumetrics, providing balance and contrast to the sensations generated by both materials. The use of wood to accentuate visual finishes such as intersected stairs, circulations, and facades complements the applied materials, giving way to cohesion with the immediate context of the area and its inhabitants.

Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Interior Photography
© Tamara Uribe
Save this picture!
Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero - Interior Photography, Facade
© Tamara Uribe

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tulum, Q.R., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Arista Cero
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsMexico
Cite: "Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero" [Hotel Eterna / Arista Cero] 06 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003554/hotel-eterna-arista-cero> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags