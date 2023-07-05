Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos

Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeCacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsCacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Stairs, Beam, Windows, HandrailCacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop, Table, Glass, FacadeCacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - More Images

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Guillermo Enrique Hudson, Argentina
  Architects: Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos
  Area:  420
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs:Alejandro Peral
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Carlú, Deca, EB Mobile Design, Herrería Vicente, Marmolería Bustamante, Perricone, Thol
Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Alejandro Peral
Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Image 18 of 27
Ground floor plan
Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Peral

Text description provided by the architects. The design of this house posed a particular challenge: to distribute, at the request of the clients, a large program on the ground floor of a triangular lot that, despite its extensive front, did not offer a large rear space. To optimize the garden, it was decided to implant the ground floor in two separate bars: one against the front with the common areas and services such as dining room, gallery, kitchen, grill, machinery room, and laundry, and the other, located against the side setback for the rest area, where the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and dressing room are located. 

Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Peral
Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Image 19 of 27
First floor plan
Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Peral

On top of these bars, a third one is supported, which, with its sunshade-covered windows, gives a compact appearance to the whole. In this third bar, two guest rooms are located at the ends, and in the space generated by the intersection of the three bars, the impressive double-height living room, the heart of the project, is created. 

Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Facade, Handrail
© Alejandro Peral
Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Image 21 of 27
Section
Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair
© Alejandro Peral

This space has the particularity of having a relationship with the surrounding vegetation on all four sides, thanks to the front gardens, back garden, internal patio, and planter generated under the staircase on its sides. At the back of the house, the upper floor bar is displaced over the ground floor bar, thus creating a gallery with a four-meter cantilever that does not touch the garden. 

Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop, Table, Glass, Facade
© Alejandro Peral
Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Image 22 of 27
Section
Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Table, Beam, Chair
© Alejandro Peral

For the materiality of the entire project, travertine was chosen, which is used both on the floors throughout the house and on the bathroom coverings. For the exterior, a combed coating with marble and stones of the same material was used. These materials not only provide a timeless aesthetic but also require low maintenance and will age in harmony with the project. 

Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Alejandro Peral

As for the color palette, a raw tone was chosen, which is used on the walls, ceilings, and kitchen furniture, maintaining a monochrome that allows the vegetation and natural wood details, such as the oak kitchen furniture handles, to stand out and add warmth to the project. 

Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Alejandro Peral

Landscaping plays a fundamental role in the design, creating islands of vegetation in each of the cutouts generated by the movements of the architecture. In addition, planters with vegetation were placed on all roofs, which hang over the shadow play, thus generating diagonal dislocations between the beams and within each bar. 

Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Bench
© Alejandro Peral
Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Image 23 of 27
Section
Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Peral

With this careful selection of materials, spatial distribution, and attention to landscaping, the project combines functionality, warm spatiality, and a strong connection with the natural surroundings.

Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Alejandro Peral
Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Image 25 of 27
Front elevation
Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Image 26 of 27
Rear elevation
Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Peral

Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Cacho House / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos" [Casa Cacho / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos] 05 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

