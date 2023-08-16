Montt 727 Restoration / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos

+ 13

Collaborators: Matías Lara, Sofía Oyarzún, Paula Yañez

Publication: Matías Ferrando

City: Valparaiso

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The project proposes the restoration and maintenance of all the architectural and structural elements with high heritage value that are currently in poor condition. The north and south façades will be restored, as well as the floor, ceiling, and main wall axes, in order to preserve their environmental character.

It is proposed to restructure the property due to the evident damage caused by the effects of humidity, termites and the wear and tear of the incorrect maintenance of the materials. This restructuring mainly considers the foundations and floor frameworks that are currently deteriorated and generate inclination of the original floor level of the house. Make new reinforced concrete foundations to replace the damp and undermined brick ones, thus incorporating a new underground level, which allows the program to be expanded, the roof currently deteriorated by leaks to be restructured, in order to enable the mansard.

In order not to affect the uniqueness of the property or its image from the public space, it is contemplated to expand the architectural program with an imperceptible underground level from the outside and that will restructure the foundations of the house. On the other hand, a second mansard-type level will be built, which does not compete with the original façade of the first level since it is presented as a roof that is not visible from the street. On the northern boundary, the existing façade of the first level, made up of micro-corrugated metal plates, will be maintained. Maintenance work will be carried out on paintings and ornaments, maintaining the existing color.

To enable the mansard, restored wooden floor and ceiling beams of Oregon pine and boards will be used for the interior cladding, and for the exterior corrugated zinc of the same original color will be used. On the first level of the South façade, the existing enclosing wall in poor condition is restored. The original color is preserved, which corresponds to that of the exposed concrete with which it is originally covered.

We decided to recover the original structure of the property. If it is in poor condition, demolition wood will be incorporated, following the original guidelines to restructure what is in poor condition. For the floor frames, demolition Oregon pine beams will be used, with squares that vary between 2 - 2 1/2” x 10-12”. For the structure of the walls, demolition wood will be used with a 4x4” square. In the underground, foundations and perimeter walls of reinforced concrete will be used. All original doors, windows, centers, and trim will be restored and painted in the original color. For the new doors and centers, demolition wood will be used, assimilating the existing features of the original building. For the second level, wooden floors will be made with 1x4” boards in restored Oregon pine.