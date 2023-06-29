Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. 3 Hoefe Office and Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten

3 Hoefe Office and Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten

Save
3 Hoefe Office and Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten

3 Hoefe Office and Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade3 Hoefe Office and Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard3 Hoefe Office and Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Courtyard3 Hoefe Office and Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Interior Photography3 Hoefe Office and Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments, Office Buildings
Berlin, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
3 Hoefe Office and Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stefan Mueller

Text description provided by the architects. The Luetzowviertel is centrally located in Berlin between Potsdamer Platz, Tiergarten, and Gleisdreieck Park. 3 Hoefe (Three Courtyards) is a lively, independent quarter entirely in keeping with the courtyard architecture typical of mid-19th century Berlin, which was shaped by the Prussian urban planner and subsequently Berlin city planning officer James Hobrecht.

Save this picture!
3 Hoefe Office and Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stefan Mueller
Save this picture!
3 Hoefe Office and Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Image 26 of 36
Site plan

Conceived as a work-life building ensemble, the project provides for a roughly equal mix of residential and work uses. The office section has six full stories and one setback story and comprises over 18,000 sqm of office space. The residential area, with 223 residential units, has seven full stories and one set-back story in the longitudinal blocks, and six full stories and one set-back story in the transverse and central blocks. The buildings are thus grouped around three greened inner courtyards of different designs. In terms of height, this complex blends harmoniously with the neighboring buildings.

Save this picture!
3 Hoefe Office and Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Stefan Mueller
Save this picture!
3 Hoefe Office and Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Image 34 of 36
Section

The office building has four stairwells, each with two lifts. There are shared lobbies on the ground floor, each serving two staircases; these are accessible from the first courtyard. In the ground-floor street-side units, retail units enrich the neighborhood’s infrastructure. The office space can be flexibly divided up with up to seven units per floor. Parts of the roof areas are extensively greened.

Save this picture!
3 Hoefe Office and Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Courtyard
© Stefan Mueller

The flexible apartment types include studios, apartments, maisonettes, and penthouses, offering great scope for individual design. Most of the apartments have outdoor areas, which take the form of terraces on the ground floor and set-back floors and balconies on the standard floors. The set-back floors create generous roof terraces which are connected to the penthouse apartments. The other roof areas are also extensively greened.

Save this picture!
3 Hoefe Office and Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stefan Mueller
Save this picture!
3 Hoefe Office and Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stefan Mueller

The façades vary in design. The residential part of the building shows clear parceling. The façades of the residential buildings emphasize the colorful individuality of each house. Socle areas are made of clinker brick slips; from the second floor upwards, the finishing material is plaster (exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS)). The street façade of the office building is also of clinker brick slips and is structured with offset pilaster strips and cornices. Windows and sheet-metal panels alternate. On the courtyard side, the picture is the same, but from the second floor upwards, the facing material is again plaster.

Save this picture!
3 Hoefe Office and Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stefan Mueller

An underground car park with approximately 115 parking spaces underpins both parts of the building. The basement also houses storage rooms, a bicycle cellar, and technical equipment.

Save this picture!
3 Hoefe Office and Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stefan Mueller

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lützowstraße 107, 10785 Berlin, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tchoban Voss Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsOfficesOffice buildingsGermany
Cite: "3 Hoefe Office and Residential Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten" 29 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003201/3-hoefe-office-and-residential-building-tchoban-voss-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags