World
Crac Building / URBAN architectes

Crac Building / URBAN architectes
Crac Building / URBAN architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
Namur, Belgium
« Crac » is a public management organization located in the heart of the city. The project involved energy and aesthetic renovation of the building envelope while maintaining the building's activity. Ultimately, the operation reduced the building's energy consumption for heating and cooling by a ratio of 1 to 10! These performances are now better than those required for a new building.

Crac Building / URBAN architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows
The construction concept was based on a simple idea: to wrap the entire building in a new prefabricated insulating skin, without touching the existing façade. This meant that employees could remain in the building while avoiding the costs of moving twice and having to stop work.

Crac Building / URBAN architectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
Following a digital scan of the entire facade, dozens of prefabricated wood panels were fixed to the existing balconies, revealing the whole volume in just a few days.

Crac Building / URBAN architectes - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
Crac Building / URBAN architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Crac Building / URBAN architectes - Image 18 of 22
Section
Crac Building / URBAN architectes - Interior Photography
All the building's new technology was placed in the gap created between the old and new facades, to enable the occupants to continue working in the best possible conditions. The existing façade was dismantled and removed as soon as the new façade was operational.

Crac Building / URBAN architectes - Interior Photography, Steel
The project also gives the building a new architectural expression, fully consistent with its construction system. The materials used are simple, and light and emphasize the connections between the panels.

Crac Building / URBAN architectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
Crac Building / URBAN architectes - Image 17 of 22
Floor plan

The contrast between aluminum and yellow highlights the entrance device and sunshades. The inside of the skin, in contact with the building's interior spaces, is warmer: the interior fir wood finishes contrast with the technological character of the exterior façade, offering a soothing dimension to the spaces. The construction of a series of furniture units integrated into the facade takes advantage of the interstitial space, offering occupants new storage facilities.

Crac Building / URBAN architectes - Exterior Photography
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Namur, Belgium

