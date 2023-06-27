Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Library, Cultural Center
Bogotá, Colombia
  • Architects: Yemail Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  514
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alejandro Arango
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arauco, DECORCERAMICA, Inkorporar, Mepal, Vidrios & Vitrolit
  • Lead Architects: Natalia Carrero, Antonio Yemail
  • Design Team: Daniel Molina
  • Rendering: Martín Jimenez
  • Administration: Laddy Hernandez
  • Electrical Consultant : Arcieléctricos
  • HVAC: Arcieléctricos
  • Hydraulics Consultant: IHA Construcciones
  • Contractor: Ejecutar SAS
  • Lighting: Espella Group
  • Graphic Design: G2 Diseños
  • City: Bogotá
  • Country: Colombia
Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Alejandro Arango
Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Image 19 of 26
Axo
Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Image 22 of 26
Detail
Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Alejandro Arango

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation project of the Goethe-Institut in Bogota is rooted in the search for a place that would allow the public to experience more than just the teaching of the German language. How can diverse forms of cultural exchange be brought together in one place? How can simultaneity be activated amidst difference? How can the intensity of meeting days be revived? How can everyday spaces be established for cooperation?

Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Alejandro Arango
Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Image 26 of 26
Detail
Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Alejandro Arango

As a team, we proposed a lobby with a city scale at the entrance. Sometimes horizontally proportioned, it occupies the room from side to side for an inauguration, a collective exhibition, or a meeting with social distancing. It is also a waiting point with the possibility of subdivision. With so many possibilities, maximum flexibility.

Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Image 20 of 26
First floor plan
Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Alejandro Arango

Inside, we removed the divisions to allow for greater circulation of light and air and configured another way of moving around that also rediscovered the space. In the corridors, everything is communication, color, air, and the greatest possible natural lighting. In the central room, there are classes in the morning, conferences in the afternoon, and screenings at night. It is the physical heart of the institute and a filter for the energy of the street. This central space, diaphanous, translucent, and flexible, is now a center for projection, conferences, and debate.

Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Alejandro Arango
Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Image 24 of 26
Detail
Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Alejandro Arango

We have also designed pieces with performative roles, and intermediate structures that give meaning to the spaces and integrate into them: The library is a cylindrical piece with a double face: Inside, an intimate encounter, sitting close to the ground, feeling like in a tower of books. Outside, a scenography, a filter between the lobby and the multipurpose room, and a structure that knows how to unfold to explore other formats of more playful and numerous activities.

Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Alejandro Arango
Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Image 21 of 26
First floor plan
Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair
© Alejandro Arango

The large cylindrical library and the background exhibition include functional devices at different levels and positions, which allow for the display of books while facilitating interaction with different audiences. The installation and its capacity for openness give it the gift of having a dual personality, between dynamic and welcoming. The furniture seeks to create an intermediate space of high intensity and traffic, considering the collective scale and personalization of the approach. To include the feeling of domestic space, the furniture creates a gradient between collective and recreational spaces and others that are more personal.

Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table, Chair
© Alejandro Arango
Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Image 23 of 26
Detail
Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Alejandro Arango

The new Goethe-Institut is a tribute to the diversity of polyphonic conversations, sometimes in Spanish with a German accent. With a kind of ability to perceive with "visual-touch," we seek to make more than just meetings possible here: From the recycling of materials to the reclamation of forgotten textures, through the curation of convergences and divergences between origins of textiles, petrochemical derivatives, plastics, glass, metals, concrete, wood, and even granite, all surfaces are loaded with information and sensory charge.

Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam, Handrail
© Alejandro Arango
Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Image 25 of 26
Detail
Renovación Goethe-Institut / Yemail Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Alejandro Arango

