Mass Timber Pavillion / Jesús Vasallo

Mass Timber Pavillion / Jesús Vasallo

Mass Timber Pavillion / Jesús Vasallo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houston, United States
  Lead Architect: Jesús Vassallo, Pouya Khadem, Lene Sollie
  City: Houston
  Country: United States
Mass Timber Pavillion / Jesús Vasallo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Cesar Bejar
Site plan - Axonometric
Site plan - Axonometric
Mass Timber Pavillion / Jesús Vasallo - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Cesar Bejar

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the Rice University campus, the Harris Gully Natural Area is a restored watershed consisting of several microhabitats, from wet savannah to dense forests and shrublands.

Mass Timber Pavillion / Jesús Vasallo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Cesar Bejar
3D isometric
3D isometric
Mass Timber Pavillion / Jesús Vasallo - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Cesar Bejar

Thanks to Harris Gully, and despite being located in the heart of Houston, Rice is one of the most biodiverse universities in the country, with the highest bird species list of any campus in North America. The Laminated Wood Pavilion, an observation platform immersed in the landscape, represents the first step in a long-term plan to manage this ecosystem.

Mass Timber Pavillion / Jesús Vasallo - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Cesar Bejar
Plan
Plan
Mass Timber Pavillion / Jesús Vasallo - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Bejar

The pavilion itself is an abstract object, conceived and located in the picturesque tradition. Like the ruins of a small temple, it invites and accommodates nature around it. In its simplicity, indeterminacy, and openness, it suggests the lightness that should guide the management of the natural area in the future.

Mass Timber Pavillion / Jesús Vasallo - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Bejar
Roof plan
Roof plan
Mass Timber Pavillion / Jesús Vasallo - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Bejar

Made of Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) from local southern pine forests, the pavilion is a negative structure in its carbon use and a test of the possibilities of this sustainable construction technology.

Mass Timber Pavillion / Jesús Vasallo - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Bejar
Site sections
Site sections
Mass Timber Pavillion / Jesús Vasallo - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Bejar

With a didactic design, the building shows the CLT panels in their purest form, as a giant piece of furniture that makes the logic of their assembly evident. The immediate way in which the material is presented underscores its structural versatility, presenting CLT as a forged, pillar, and capital.

Mass Timber Pavillion / Jesús Vasallo - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column
© Cesar Bejar
Views
Views
Mass Timber Pavillion / Jesús Vasallo - Interior Photography, Column
© Cesar Bejar

The project was designed by Professor Jesus Vassallo's wood construction seminar at Rice University, with a team consisting of graduate students Pouya Khadem and Lene Sollie in collaboration with structural engineer Tracy Huynh.

Mass Timber Pavillion / Jesús Vasallo - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© Cesar Bejar
Detail sections
Detail sections
Mass Timber Pavillion / Jesús Vasallo - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© Cesar Bejar

Funding for the project was obtained through a federal grant from the United States Forest Service, with additional funds provided by generous donations to the School of Natural Sciences and the Lynn R. Lowrey Arboretum.

Mass Timber Pavillion / Jesús Vasallo - Interior Photography, Column
© Cesar Bejar
Mass Timber Pavillion / Jesús Vasallo - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Bejar

