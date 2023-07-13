Aesthetic Accents: Flower-Shaped Umbrellas that Fuse Beauty and Utility

Save this picture! Daisy Umbrella. Image Courtesy of cbdesign

Sun protection is a universal need for human beings. While sunlight benefits our health and mood, it is also essential to protect ourselves from its harmful effects on our well-being and comfort. Throughout history, architecture has provided solutions to this need by offering shelter and comfort in shaded areas. Since ancient Egypt, sunshades made of palm leaves attached to a pole have been used to protect against the sun in open spaces.

Thanks to contemporary materials, we can now develop more durable outdoor structures and furniture than the palm leaves used by the Egyptians 4000 years ago. This has resulted in lightweight and aesthetically pleasing structures that resulted from the designs and materials that emerged in the 20th century. Although these designs are not made from natural elements, they incorporate pieces that replicate their characteristics, providing shade with unique shapes and a distinctive design. In this context, cbdesign has created the Daisy umbrella. This flower-shaped parasol reproduces the colors found in natural surroundings, such as the sea, yellow frangipani, the blue sky, and purple bougainvillea.

Cbdesign is a design brand that remains attentive to technological innovations while honoring tradition. They have modernized the shapes of the ’50s and ’70s, replacing traditional rattan with aluminum and contemporary synthetic materials. Their specialization lies in the design and production of outdoor contract furniture. The growing demand for relaxation and comfort-focused spaces within this sector has driven the development of outdoor furniture with traditional aesthetics inspired by nature, without compromising durability and quality. These designs endure over time, maintaining their integrity throughout the years.

The Daisy umbrella features an aluminum structure coated with epoxy powder, a durable coating made of resin and additives applied through electrostatic spraying, available in various colors. The weave is made of REHAU brand synthetic material, utilizing high-density polyethylene for enhanced durability. This combination of materials ensures that Daisy is highly resistant to adverse weather conditions. Designed by Carlo Basso and meticulously crafted by skilled professionals, the manufacturing process involves cutting the aluminum frame, shaping it according to the design, and welding the individual components together to form the complete structure.

To enhance its appearance and provide additional protection against weather, the frame undergoes a coating process using epoxy powder. Each petal is meticulously hand-woven and fully covers the aluminum frame, with the petals being inserted one by one into their respective sections.

The result of this meticulous combination of finely selected materials, high-quality processes, and Basso's timeless design is an aesthetically proportioned umbrella —width: 248 cm/ depth: 248 cm/ height: 226 cm— adorned with petals available in a variety of colors, including Grey Muscade, Yellow, Turquoise, and Pink. These petals can be interchanged to create different color combinations or used in a unified color scheme, ranging from soft tones to vibrant hues. The ability to interchange the daisy's petals offers the opportunity to achieve multiple shades, complementing the surrounding environment.

The design process of Daisy aimed to create an extraordinary umbrella that not only provides sun protection but also adds a decorative touch to spaces from different perspectives, whether viewed from below or above. Hence, a flat shape reminiscent of a daisy's natural elegance, stylization, and timelessness was chosen. The carefully designed support structure minimizes the installation footprint while ensuring ample protection, whether used individually, together, or as an integral part of a building's exterior.

For more information about this and other cbdesign applications, visit their website or refer to the product catalog.