Brazil
Vértice House / Nommo Arquitetos

Vértice House / Nommo Arquitetos

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Curitiba, Brazil
  • Architects: Nommo Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3068 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Brenda Pontes, João Vitor Sarturi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  A Cortinaria, Artífice da Madeira, Granitos Curitiba, Portobello Shop, Revestone, Urban Esquadrias, Via Bianco, formighieri, É iluminação
  • Lead Architect: Anderson Luís de Almeida
  • Conception And Preliminary Project: Luís Abagge
  • Legal Project: Matheus Bandoch
  • Interiors And Executive Project: Giulia Gomes Viana, Elaine Moreira
  • Executive Project And Detailing: Felipe Guandelini
  • Structural Project: Marco Antônio Rodrigues
  • Complementary Projects: Projemaster
  • Construction: AC Haubert
  • City: Curitiba
  • Country: Brazil
Vértice House / Nommo Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Brenda Pontes

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a horizontal condominium in the city of Curitiba, Casa Vértice was designed on an unusual lot: a narrow front, approximately 11 meters, which opens in a “V” towards the back. Among the customers' requests, the most important was a large garden. With a defined program for the family, couple and two children, the projected volume was divided into two floors, with the objective of freeing up the maximum amount of sunny and private outdoor space.

Vértice House / Nommo Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© João Vitor Sarturi
Vértice House / Nommo Arquitetos - Image 32 of 45
Plan - Ground floor
Vértice House / Nommo Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Brenda Pontes

From the position of the volume, the spaces on the ground floor were organized by three main elements of sealing and containment of the program, with different materialities. The wooden panel of the front gable defines the private boundary, containing the entrance door, garage deposits and service access; the two soft stone walls project onto the internal garden, marking the limits of the house, unfolding from the obligatory lateral clearances.

Vértice House / Nommo Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Brenda Pontes

On the ground floor, the space formed by the external walls is filled with the social program, service and an office. On the right side of the lot, we have the secondary access, the external laundry area and the connection between the office and the lawn. The social area opens onto the main garden, protected and facing north, ensuring sunlight and ventilation, as well as the interaction of the living rooms, fireplace, dining room and barbecue area, through a large opening.

Vértice House / Nommo Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Brenda Pontes

The intimate area is distributed in the upper volume. The position and size of the openings on this floor were designed seeking the best comfort situations, with the project being tested and adapted for the best thermal efficiency. With the result of the analysis, we have a set of applied solutions, such as double walls, cross ventilation and movable shutters to control light and shade. The main rooms on this floor have a direct relationship with the outside through a large private terrace, resulting from the overlapping of the created volumes.

Vértice House / Nommo Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© João Vitor Sarturi
Vértice House / Nommo Arquitetos - Image 33 of 45
Plan - 1st floor

The house also has intelligent hot water and solar energy consumption systems. Finally, the lot, which appears so contained in its initial point, opens up, embraces and welcomes the house and its residents, offering warmth, privacy and the much-desired garden.

Vértice House / Nommo Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brenda Pontes

Nommo Arquitetos
Residential Architecture, Houses, Brazil
Cite: "Vértice House / Nommo Arquitetos" [Casa Vértice / Nommo Arquitetos] 16 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002835/vertice-house-nommo-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags