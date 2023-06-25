Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United States
  5. Arizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects

Arizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects

Save
Arizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects

Arizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeArizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeArizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeArizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects - Interior Photography, WindowsArizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University
Phoenix, United States
  • Principal In Charge: Jonathan Kanda
  • Project Manager: Jenna Knudsen
  • Principal Emeritus: Paul Zajfen
  • Associate Principal: Tanner Clapham, Jennifer Swedell
  • Technical Lead: Phillip White
  • Interior Designer: Crystal Martinez
  • Project Designer: Chi Zhang, Esther Chao, Sona Aroush
  • Lab Planner: Edgar Beltran
  • Executive Architect: DFDG Architecture
  • General Contractor : DPR Construction
  • City: Phoenix
  • Country: United States
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Arizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bill Timmerman

Text description provided by the architects. The Arizona State University (ASU) Health Futures Center, designed by CO Architects in collaboration with DFDG Architecture, is a multidisciplinary home for medical technology innovation, research, education, and conferencing on a newly developed site for the university’s burgeoning biotech presence adjacent to the Mayo Clinic Phoenix.

Save this picture!
Arizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Bill Timmerman

CO Architects master-planned the new 24-acre campus, and then programmed and designed the three-story facility for ASU’s College of Health Solutions, College of Nursing and Health Innovation, and Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering (including its Entrepreneurship + Innovation program), as well as shared programs with Mayo Clinic.  The $80-million building incorporates a conference center and meeting space with a flexible multi-functional program of research laboratories, simulation suites, workspaces, and instructional rooms.  The light ecru exterior was designed to respond to the harsh desert heat, with windows angled to face the northerly direction on both the east and west façades, minimizing solar heat gain.

Save this picture!
Arizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects - Image 44 of 44
Section

With the Health Futures Center, ASU is expanding its impact as a research-focused institution with an emphasis on transdisciplinary medical technology acceleration and innovation, entrepreneurship, and healthcare education.  CO conceived the building to allow for spaces to function in multiple ways—encouraging transdisciplinary partnerships to emerge internally, by design, within a hyper-flexible framework. As seen from the Mayo Clinic facility, the linear Health Futures Center is composed of two distinct volumes separated by an entry courtyard.  CO designed the exterior to have a striking, Modernist-inspired presence with ecru-toned External Insulation and Finishing Systems (EIFS) stucco, allowing the building to appear as a crisp, sculpted volume in the desert sun.  

Save this picture!
Arizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bill Timmerman
Save this picture!
Arizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Bill Timmerman

The EIFS-clad planar exterior conveys a contemporary aesthetic, reflecting the future-forward mission of the interdisciplinary environment within. With a primary north-south orientation, the building required a passive-design strategy to mitigate solar gain.  Along the east and west façades, glazing is angled to face north, minimizing direct exposure and heat gain while allowing for daylight to reach the interior.  As a result, exterior angular geometries highlighting window placements create a visual, trapezoidal rhythm of faceted form and shadow along the long façades.  

Save this picture!
Arizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bill Timmerman

CO Architects developed a custom-built parametric tool through 3D Generative Innovator, which is within the ecosystem of CATIA, to model and tests the geometric configurations of window openings and wall angles to validate the constructability of the passive design strategies.  Further, the computer model projected a 35 percent or greater reduction in solar heat gain from the self-shading faceted façade design. The building’s northern portion is a conference center that houses a compelling double-height auditorium with 278 fixed seats arranged in a circular configuration on a gentle slope down to a presentation area (additional seating for a total of 320 accommodates “in the round” configuration).  

Save this picture!
Arizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bill Timmerman

Overhead, technological elements for audio, video, and lighting are integrated in a circular form, allowing patrons to view dynamic visual presentations from wherever they are seated.  Meeting rooms and two learning studios are adjacent in this more-public-facing northern wing of the building.  In the conference center’s pre-function public space, with polished concrete floors underfoot, angular interior wall articulation reflects the exterior wall geometry, bringing a sense of the architectural form inside.

Save this picture!
Arizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Bill Timmerman
Save this picture!
Arizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects - Image 37 of 44
Plan - First floor

The building’s southern wing is a highly integrated mix of collaborative uses.  It houses space for the flagship MedTech Accelerator program, a business-development incubator created for biotech, biomedical engineering, and medical device companies.  Lab spaces for these tenants come together with informatics research labs, nursing programs, and an innovative education zone. Upon entry from the courtyard, one will have a glimpse of the breadth of the building’s program, with wet labs to the left, a café to the right, and rooms for flexible uses, such as clinical trials, further ahead.  

Save this picture!
Arizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Bill Timmerman
Save this picture!
Arizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects - Interior Photography
© Bill Timmerman

On the second floor, modular labs are adjacent to shared amenities to encourage MedTech Accelerator companies to partner, create, and facilitate research discoveries.  The architects placed mechanical equipment at the southern end of the second floor, rather than on the roof, to minimize ducting.  This solution largely contains the mechanical equipment within the clean three-story building envelope—increasing component life by eliminating exposure to the desert heat, expediting maintenance, and reserving roof space for potential photovoltaic panels.

Save this picture!
Arizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Bill Timmerman

The third floor, which bridges over the courtyard, features nursing-school simulation spaces as well as flexible workspaces, designed to adapt over time.  Banks of enclosed offices, which can easily become four-person meeting rooms, are interspersed with open workspaces in between. In most interior spaces, walls are primarily white with a singular highlight wall of one distinct color, such as yellow, shades of blue, or magenta.  That same yellow accentuates the exterior soffit of the entry courtyard.  

Save this picture!
Arizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects - Exterior Photography
© Bill Timmerman

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Phoenix, Arizona, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CO Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityUnited States
Cite: "Arizona State University Health Futures Center / CO Architects" 25 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002818/arizona-state-university-health-futures-center-co-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags