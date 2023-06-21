Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Fragata House / Estudio Galera

Fragata House / Estudio Galera

Save
Fragata House / Estudio Galera

Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Exterior Photography, WindowsFragata House / Estudio Galera - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeFragata House / Estudio Galera - Interior PhotographyFragata House / Estudio Galera - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamFragata House / Estudio Galera - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Pinamar, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Galera
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sika, ACINDAR, Aluar, CJ Aluminio, El Holandés, LAVIGE, Nivel, Plastigas
  • Lead Architects: Ariel Galera, Cesar Amarante, Francisco Villamil
  • Project Management: Verónica Coleman
  • Structural Engineer: Javier Mendía
  • Project Supervisor: Pablo Ahumada
  • Texts And Translation: Soledad Pereyra
  • Electricity: Gabriel Jaimón
  • Sanitation / Heating: Cristian Carrizo
  • Custom Metal Working: Juan Rascione
  • Masonry Work: Hugo Marin
  • Contractor / Builders: Bauer Hermanos
  • City: Pinamar
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. Fragata House was designed in 2017 and built between that year and 2021 in Alamos neighborhood, northwest Pinamar. During the pandemic, the house was the only one on the block in a neighborhood that was developing at a lethargic pace but which was shortly surrounded by several works -some even inhabited before Fragata House. This area continues to date to be the fastest growing sector of the city, creating a constantly changing urban landscape.

Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Image 33 of 40
Site plan
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The dwelling rests on ten points on an almost flat site of 24.50 meters wide and 41 meters long. Raising the house was the only request of the owners, who would inhabit the place permanently. Therefore, Fragata was conceived as a closed mono-volume built 4.00 meters above street level. Under the volume, the empty space was designed directly to the plot for ‘freer’ and more feasible uses outside.

Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Image 34 of 40
Axo
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Upstairs, a box nests all the covered activities of the house, separating the public from the private area by the staircase core. The study placed here can be reached by reversing the direction of the general circulation.

Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Image 35 of 40
Floorplan
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The house positioned perpendicular to the street, opens completely to the north in all its rooms offering extended views over the ground floor of the neighboring houses. By leaning on the opposite setback, the first construction appears 17.00 meters away. Due to its characteristics of implantation and regulatory restrictions, Fragata House will always benefit from open views of the forest in the center of the block and of the distant Alamos Boulevard. Its position in height also allows it to dominate 360-degree views.

Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Image 36 of 40
Plan
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The program was divided between uses of spaces that had to be protected from inclement weather and those that could be carried out outdoors and under the semi-cover area in mild weather. Dividing the program this way results in an economy of square meters only feasible by elevating the house, minimizing the covered spaces below, and making the most of the square meters under the elevated box.

Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Image 38 of 40
Elevation
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Javier Agustín Rojas

A simple fan is created by the materials used: concrete, aluminum, and glass on the outside to which wood is added inside. A catalog of low and easy maintenance is also reflected in the landscape treatment as the plot maintains the natural and native state of the dune. The structure is partially shown in structural walls and inclined pillars.

Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Interior Photography, Column
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Image 39 of 40
Elevation
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The same scheme covers the connection of these elements under the sand and the trusses of beams over the entire surface on the ground floor. Here, the loads coming from the roof by blunt partition walls and columns –which blend with the carpentry profiles at the front- are evenly distributed. On the roof, the beams hold slabs at different levels defining the spaces they contain.

Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Image 37 of 40
Elevation
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Facade, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Freeing the zero to maximize the use of the floor by proposing activities under the structure means to understand that the space is shaped by the overhangs and the intermediate structure between the upper floor and the bases. This generates a versatile area only defined by the function it will have (parking, playroom, gym, barbecue area). The barbecue grill, bathroom, and access to the house were the only fixed elements that help to generate a full and clear space without interruptions.

Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Image 40 of 40
Elevation
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Open views in width and length at street level expand and mix the public space with the private one. As there are no fences or adjoining constructions to set limits, urban gestures such as street feeder pillars and vehicular footprints mark the division between the urban condition and the private one, turning the lot into an appendix of the public space. 

Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Fragata House stands as a horizontal volume that delimits the space giving human scale and transforming itself by its imprint into part of the air.

Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Fragata House / Estudio Galera - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio Galera
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Fragata House / Estudio Galera" [Casa Fragata / Estudio Galera] 21 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002771/fragata-house-estudio-galera> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags